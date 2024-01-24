After a long break, Bertans is on the court in an NBA match

#long #break #Bertans #court #NBA #match

“Thunder” defeated Portland “Trail Blazers” basketball players at home with the result 111:109 (38:28, 20:38, 30:20, 23:23).

Bertans spent two minutes and 46 seconds on the field, during which time he did not throw a single long shot, blocked one shot and ended the match with a negative +/- indicator of -3.

The Latvian basketball player did not play in the previous eight games in a row.

Shay Gilges-Alexander was the top scorer for Thunder with 33 points, while Jalen Williams added 19 points, who scored the decisive two points with a half-time shot two seconds before the end of the regular period.

Scoot Henderson scored 19 points for the Trail Blazers, while Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant each added 18 points.

With 30 wins in 43 games, “Thunder” is in first place in the Western Conference and will play its next match on Wednesday, when it will meet the San Antonio “Spurs” basketball players on the road.