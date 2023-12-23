After a long delay, tests began in Craiova with the first modernized IAR 99 SM plane

#long #delay #tests #began #Craiova #modernized #IAR #plane

The Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, announced, on Friday evening, that the tests with the first IAR 99 SM plane that was modernized began in Craiova, after more than 3 years since the signing of the modernization contract.

“IAR 99 SM will fulfill its flight missions. Today in Craiova the tests began with the first IAR 99 SM plane, a plane produced by Avioane Craiova SA, the factory of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism. Congratulations to the team from Avioane Craiova SA and I’m glad that we are really demonstrating the ability to respond to the supply needs of the Romanian Army”, wrote, Friday evening, on Facebook, the Minister of Economy, Ştefan Radu Oprea, according to news.ro.

The contract for the modernization of ten IAR-99 Standard aircraft was signed on August 14, 2020 by the Ministry of National Defense, through the General Directorate for Armaments, and Avioane Craiova SA, with a value of 275 million lei without VAT

The event was attended by then Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and then Defense Minister Nicolae Ciucă.

The Romanian Air Force announced at that time that “the main objective of the revitalization and modernization of the IAR-99 Standard aircraft in the IAR-99 Standard Modernized – IAR-99 SM variant is the creation of school and training aircraft necessary for the advanced training of pilots for the transition to flying on F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Romanian Air Force”.

“At the same time, the endowment program aims to maintain the air capability of close air support and the intervention against low-speed air targets”, specified Air Force officials.

The tests begin three years after the signing of the contract for the modernization of the IAR 99 planes. The Craiova Aircraft Factory had not delivered any planes until the fall, although it had a deadline to deliver at least five, according to an investigation by journalist Adelin Petrișor for TVR.

The state-owned company invoked the force majeure clause, arguing that the war in Ukraine and the COVID pandemic made it impossible to buy some components.