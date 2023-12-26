After a series of failures, Ukraine is forced to return to the starting point: why the new offensive will have to be completely different

#series #failures #Ukraine #forced #return #starting #point #offensive #completely

It was supposed to be a different kind of attack that the Russians had never seen before – a real storm: hundreds of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, specialized equipment, artillery systems, shells were transferred to Ukraine from Western countries, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were trained in NATO countries, and new units were formed.

Optimistic hopes and expectations surpassed each other. It has been considered that the Ukrainians can not only break through the Russian lines, but also cause panic in Moscow, and they can even take back Crimea by the end of 2023.

But now it is already clear that the expectations were too high, many hopes failed already in the first days of the counterattack, when the initial idea and tactical decisions were abandoned.

Of course, when such a long-awaited and highly anticipated event ended in failure, it is not surprising that reflections on external and internal disagreements between the Ukrainian and American military, the political and military leadership of Ukraine itself, even overshadowed important observations about lessons learned.

In any case, nothing is over yet. The war in Ukraine continues, the Ukrainians have not lost, although such a possibility exists, forcing us to consider not only plans B, but also other scenarios, which are warned about by the famous American analyst Michael Kofman.

Recently, he and other analysts have been paying more and more attention not only to what can be expected in the coming years, but also to the analysis of this year: what went wrong, why did the counterattack fail, what lessons did the Ukrainians learn, and what lessons did Russia and the West learn? After answering these questions, it is possible to re-weigh the hopes and expectations for Ukraine’s victory.

Could it have ended differently?

In order not to repeat the mistakes of recent years, when unreasonable, excessive expectations were created for Ukraine’s success in the war, it is first necessary to honestly put everything in its proper place.

First, what M. Kofman noticed, it is not worth putting all the blame for the failures of the Ukrainians on the West, that they helped Ukraine too little and too slowly. A particularly favorite note is that Ukraine was forced to attack largely through air support and with little air defense capability, which contributed to the minefield and drone effect and allowed the Russians to stall the counterattack.