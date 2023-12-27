After almost 5 hours of delay, Mexicana plane returns from Tulum to AIFA

#hours #delay #Mexicana #plane #returns #Tulum #AIFA

The first day of operations Mexican Aviation was recorded by some delays.

After 9 years of inactivity, the airline’s return to airport services was marked by bad weather and technical failures.

Mexicana’s inaugural flight departed from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) bound for Tulum, Quintana Roo; however, flight1788 was redirected towards the Mérida International Airport, due to a bank of fog which prevented flying over the original route.

The takeoff of the plane from AIFA was broadcast in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The airline, run by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), He clarified that he had to divert the aircraft’s path weather conditions, and which aircraft would refuel.

Later, the ship resumed its original route to Tulum.

The Boeing 737-800 landed in Tulum at 12:28 p.m. -Tulum time, one hour more than in Mexico City-, and, according to Remodeling, It was planned to return to AIFA at 12:30 p.m. but He stayed five more hours on the track; According to passengers, it began to be boarded until 5:15 p.m. and took off at 5:30 p.m.

In that period of time, technicians and mechanics supervised the aircraft for presumed failures.

Until 9:50 p.m. this Tuesday, the Mexican Aviation company has not issued information about the cause of keeping the plane at the Tulum Airport for 5 hours.