After almost forty years, Last Christmas hit number one in the UK for the first time

EPAAndrew Ridgeley, who co-starred with George Michael Wham! formed, received the award for the first place on the hit list

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 21:19

The Christmas hit Last Christmas from the British pop duo Wham! almost forty years after it was first released, it has reached number one on the UK’s official singles chart.

The site of the company behind the hit list, the Official Charts Company, shows that Andrew Ridgeley – who together with singer George Michael Wham! formed – receives the award for the first place on the hit list.

“George would have gone through the roof after all these years, now that we finally met Last Christmas number one,” Ridgeley said about Michael, who died in 2016.

The Official Charts Company shared an interview with Ridgeley:

According to Ridgeley, it was always Michael’s goal to… Last Christmas to reach number one at Christmas, when he wrote the song. “Mission accomplished,” Ridgeley said.

In the year the song was released, 1984, it remained in the charts at number two behind Band Aid, the star ensemble that came together once for Do They Know It’s Christmas.

Wham! broke up in 1986, but Last Christmas remained popular around Christmas in the decades that followed. That’s how the Official Charts Company writes it Last Christmas has been streamed over 13 million times in the UK in the last seven days. Never before has a Christmas hit been streamed so often in the week before Christmas.

Earlier this month Last Christmas also all the news. A deejay in a football stadium then had to apologize after playing the song, because he eliminated about 7,000 people in the game Whamageddon in one fell swoop.

With that game, played in app groups, among other things, the assignment is to play from December 1 until Christmas Eve Last Christmas especially not audible. Anyone who recognizes the number is out. And that applied to the thousands of football fans in the stadium.

“I had no idea people were taking this so seriously,” the deejay told the BBC after apologizing.

