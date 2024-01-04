After bankruptcy, Coelima bets on pajamas and secures 200 jobs

#bankruptcy #Coelima #bets #pajamas #secures #jobs

Coelima, a century-old textile company from Guimarães purchased in 2021 by the Mabera Group, from Famalicão, after going bankrupt, is investing in new products, namely the production of pajamas, and guarantees that it will maintain around 200 jobs, despite of the 25% drop in revenue in 2023.

According to the newspaper Eco, after a first year marked by an effort to regain the trust of suppliers and customers, the crisis in the sector in 2023 dictated a slowdown in the business of Coelima, by Mabera, the new brand after the acquisition, which had already begun showing signs of recovery.

“The first year was a year of return, regaining trust from some customers and suppliers, 2022 we can already see some things from this work. We regained trust from suppliers, we managed to keep customers, grow some and attract new customers”, summarizes Rui Pereira, general director of the new Coelima, in an interview with that economic newspaper.

25% drop in turnover in 2023

The war and the cooling of the economy brought “a decrease in orders” in 2023, with the company estimating to close the year with “a 25% drop in turnover compared to 2022”, a contraction from which it hopes to recover in 2024 .

“We already have a vision of the first quarter, in which we will recover 20% compared to the same period last year and our domestic market collection has grown to double the sales forecast”, says Rui Pereira.

One of the big bets is ‘sleepwear’, which includes products such as pajamas, robes and blankets.

This is “a recent brand, created by the team we have here”, explains Rui Pereira, speaking to Eco. “We had some models and we made them abroad. [Na fábrica] we only made bed linen. It was one of the first decisions we made when we arrived here, it was to bring people in and train people to make sleepwear in here”, he highlights.

The list of new products also includes products for animals, tablecloths and sustainable products, produced with natural dyes, organic products, sustainable fibers, such as hemp or linen.

Coelima also recently launched a new website, through which it hopes to reach new customers by selling more sustainable products.