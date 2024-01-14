After being booed by their fans, Rayados beat Puebla 2-0

#booed #fans #Rayados #beat #Puebla

After being eliminated in the Quarterfinals by Atlético San Luis in the Apertura 2023 Liguilla, the Rayados fans did not fill their stadium and booed many of their players and even coach Fernando Ortiz on Matchday 1 of Clausura 2024; However, at the end of the match with the 2-0 victory against Puebla, everything changed.

Players like Rodrigo Aguirre, Maxi Meza, Erick Aguirre and Alfonso González, who were in the lineup or bench for this duel, were heavily booed, but they would get rid of their thorns; Erick assisted Ponchito to score the first goal, which would practically be the one that would give the points, since the 2-0 reached the last minute with a pass from Luis Romo to Germán Berterame.

Maxi tried to keep his mouth shut, but he failed

Maxi Meza in the 12th minute was close to opening the scoring with a cross shot from the left, but he needed a closer shot or a teammate to push him.

Again at 19′ Maxi appeared, opening a space near the crescent and from there he fired the ball, which just passed by one side of the goal.

Shortly after, at 21′ Germán Berterame had a pass for a goal, but no one was able to close the clamp and seconds later, he shot at the goal, they blocked him and on the rebound he had the ball left to try again, and he sent the ball out. , leaving people sighing in their seats.

The controversy

In the 22nd minute, a controversy arose, since Daniel Álvarez fell to the grass, a penalty was requested, since there was contact in the defensive sweep, but nothing was scored. Then at 27′ the ball entered the net for Puebla, but it was marked offside and the goal did not count for the Strip.

Puebla improved in the game

In the first minutes, Rayados was the owner of the game, but that was only at the beginning, since Puebla little by little rethought its game and managed to control the ball; Of course, he did not avoid the scare at 35′ when Berterame shot from long distance, as the Argentine almost scored a great goal.

At 42′, Ponchito González had a clear opportunity that he wasted, thus increasing the fans’ desire to boo him, just as they did with Maxi Meza.

The goal finally falls

At 47′ Berterame put the ball on the post, after Erick Aguirre from the right gave him a perfect cross at the near post and Germán went forward to finish with a header and it was very good, but the ball crashed.

At 51′, Aguirre again put a good pass into the center of the area, where Ponchito headed back and a lofted shot came out that first hit the crossbar, and then hit the inside of the goal for 1-0, thus changing from the boos they gave him before the game to applause for his goal.

In the 60th minute, Puebla had the opportunity to equalize, when Kevin Velasco shot powerfully from the left, crossed, but well above Andrada’s goal.

Later, in an incredible way, Rayados’ second did not fall, the ball had a series of bounces inside the six-yard box and never entered, even though Berterame was a few centimeters away from pushing the ball.

Puebla forgave Rayados

At 73′ of action, Brayan Angulo sent a precise cross to the center of the area, where Martín Barragán finished off with a header looking to place the ball against the post, away from Andrada, but it went to the side of the goal.

Miguel Sansores in the 79th minute made the striped fans tremble, as a dangerous header was labeled a goal and miraculously, Andrada saved with great reflexes to avoid the fall of his goal.

And when Puebla insisted the most, in a counterattack Rayados made it 2-0, Luis Romo placed the ball to Berterame, who entering from the right defined with a shot from point-blank range to seal the victory in the last minute.

In the end, Andrada also ended up being the hero of the Gang, since there was still one more play in which he used his physicality to cover a shot from the Pueblans. In this way, Monterrey achieved three points at the start of the tournament.

