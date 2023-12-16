After bombshell from VVD about dispersal law, peace is back in The Hague for now | Politics

#bombshell #VVD #dispersal #law #peace #Hague #Politics

After a turbulent week at the Binnenhof, peace has now returned. The controversial motion on the distribution law for asylum reception by VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz was watered down, but has put relations in the outgoing cabinet on edge.

Yesilgöz showed this week that with a new right-wing majority in the Chamber, a different wind is blowing in the Binnenhof.

On Wednesday evening, during the debate on the election results, she suddenly submitted a motion calling on the outgoing cabinet and the Senate to “take some time with the dispersal law”.

It led to a lot of commotion in the House and in the outgoing cabinet. A clash arose between the old coalition parties and the new coalition that is on the way. PVV, NSC and BBB signed Yesilgöz’s motion. D66, CDA and ChristenUnie looked on in amazement.

‘We all have to act a little normal’

The matter had to be discussed in the Council of Ministers on Friday morning – despite the fact that the motion had already been watered down – because the grumpiness of a number of ministers was visibly present.

As long as the outgoing cabinet takes care of the shop, “we all have to act a bit normal,” said minister and D66 leader Rob Jetten before the meeting. CDA Minister Hugo de Jonge described this week’s events as “constitutional monkey cages”.

“I didn’t think it was chic towards Eric van der Burg,” CU minister Piet Adema stood up for the outgoing state secretary of the VVD house. Van der Burg is responsible for asylum reception and is working hard to arrange sufficient reception places.

The distribution law in brief

The dispersal law should better distribute asylum reception across the Netherlands.

It is not about the housing of status holders, but about regular asylum seeker centers.

There are currently many municipalities that do not receive asylum seekers.

The Senate has declared the law non-controversial and the discussion is penciled in for January.

Angel was taken out on Thursday

Apart from the call to the cabinet, the motion also contained an appeal to the Senate. The distribution law is currently there, after the old House of Representatives passed the law at the beginning of October.

The outgoing cabinet had no choice but to advise against the motion that same evening. “The Senate is concerned with its own agenda,” outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote in a letter on Wednesday evening. Moreover, the cabinet supports the law, he emphasized.

After all the commotion, the right-wing parties decided to water down the motion a day later. Both the appeal to the cabinet and the one to the Senate were canceled. That took the sting out.

Where is Van der Burg?

Nevertheless, things still had to be calmed down on Friday. Van der Burg himself was not present at the cabinet meeting. According to a spokesperson, there were no items on the agenda for him. The VVD member was also not present at the election of the new Speaker of the House on Thursday.

Like Yesilgöz, Van der Burg is currently part of the outgoing cabinet and a Member of Parliament. This also applies to Jetten and a handful of other ministers. This is often the case in the period after the House of Representatives elections until the formation of a new cabinet.

It created a very confusing situation. As a Member of Parliament, Yesilgöz submitted a motion with an appeal to the outgoing cabinet, in which she herself sits. Moreover, it was about a law that Van der Burg is eager to support in his role as State Secretary.

In the corridors you hear that Van der Burg was, to put it mildly, not happy with Yesilgöz’s move. The State Secretary has not yet officially responded. Other VVD ministers who were asked on Friday morning about the atmosphere within the party deny that there is friction.

After the cabinet meeting, the ministers kept their ranks closed. Outgoing ministers Carola Schouten (CU) and Sigrid Kaag (D66) once again emphasized that the cabinet supports the dispersal law.

For now, the cold seems to have disappeared, but relations in the outgoing cabinet will not have improved.

