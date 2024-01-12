After Bonucci, Fenerbahçe also reached a happy ending with Krunic! Arrival time in Istanbul has been announced…

#Bonucci #Fenerbahçe #reached #happy #Krunic #Arrival #time #Istanbul #announced..

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Fenerbahçe, which finished the first half as the leader of the Super League, 2 points ahead of Galatasaray, also stepped on the gas in the transfer.

BONUCCI İMZAYI ATTI

Fenerbahçe officially announced that it has added Leonardo Bonucci, who followed the 7-1 victory against Konyaspor from the stands yesterday, to its squad.

In the statement made by the club; “Our club has added Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci to its squad. The experienced defender will wear the jersey of Fenerbahçe until the end of the 2023-24 season. At the signing ceremony held at Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, our President Ali Y. Koç, our Secretary General Burak Çağlan Kızılhan, the Management Our Board Members Simla Türker Bayazıt, Selahattin Baki, our Sporting Director Mario Branco and our Deputy Sporting Director Okan Özkan were also present. We say ‘Welcome to our family’ to Leonardo Bonucci and wish him success with Fenerbahçe.” expressions were used.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

THE OPERATION IS COMPLETE AT RADE KRUNIC! ARRIVAL TIME…

Fenerbahçe reached a happy ending with Krunic, whom they were also interested in during the summer transfer period. Krunic and his representative are expected to come to Istanbul to sign the contract at 15.45 today.

The news also included the detail that the contract was signed between Fenerbahçe and Milan.

It is stated that Fenerbahçe will pay a transfer fee of around 4.5-5 million euros to Milan for the football player from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

DZEKO IS IN THE LEADING ROLE AGAIN

It was stated that Edin Dzeko, who played a role in the Bonucci transfer, also stepped in for his friend from the national team, Krunic, and had a share in completing the transfer.