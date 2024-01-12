After Bonucci, Fenerbahçe also reached a happy ending with Krunic! Arrival time in Istanbul has been announced…

#Bonucci #Fenerbahçe #reached #happy #Krunic #Arrival #time #Istanbul #announced..
class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Fenerbahçe, which finished the first half as the leader of the Super League, 2 points ahead of Galatasaray, also stepped on the gas in the transfer.

BONUCCI İMZAYI ATTI

Fenerbahçe officially announced that it has added Leonardo Bonucci, who followed the 7-1 victory against Konyaspor from the stands yesterday, to its squad.

In the statement made by the club; “Our club has added Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci to its squad. The experienced defender will wear the jersey of Fenerbahçe until the end of the 2023-24 season. At the signing ceremony held at Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, our President Ali Y. Koç, our Secretary General Burak Çağlan Kızılhan, the Management Our Board Members Simla Türker Bayazıt, Selahattin Baki, our Sporting Director Mario Branco and our Deputy Sporting Director Okan Özkan were also present. We say ‘Welcome to our family’ to Leonardo Bonucci and wish him success with Fenerbahçe.” expressions were used.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

THE OPERATION IS COMPLETE AT RADE KRUNIC! ARRIVAL TIME…

Fenerbahçe reached a happy ending with Krunic, whom they were also interested in during the summer transfer period. Krunic and his representative are expected to come to Istanbul to sign the contract at 15.45 today.

The news also included the detail that the contract was signed between Fenerbahçe and Milan.

It is stated that Fenerbahçe will pay a transfer fee of around 4.5-5 million euros to Milan for the football player from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

DZEKO IS IN THE LEADING ROLE AGAIN

Also Read:  Premier League and Serie A highlights from December 23rd

It was stated that Edin Dzeko, who played a role in the Bonucci transfer, also stepped in for his friend from the national team, Krunic, and had a share in completing the transfer.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Only code yellow in Limburg for slippery conditions | Domestic
Only code yellow in Limburg for slippery conditions | Domestic
Posted on
VIDEO The third day of protests by transporters and farmers, blocked by filters at the entrances to the Capital. Protesters with large machines regroup at Afumați. / What Nicușor Dan says
VIDEO The third day of protests by transporters and farmers, blocked by filters at the entrances to the Capital. Protesters with large machines regroup at Afumați. / What Nicușor Dan says
Posted on
Marlins and Luis Arráez fail to agree before arbitration limit
Marlins and Luis Arráez fail to agree before arbitration limit
Posted on
Five types of Alzheimer’s disease.. What is the difference?
Five types of Alzheimer’s disease.. What is the difference?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News