after Carlo Ancelotti’s no, monumental mess and Leo Messi hallucinates

Carlo Ancelotti's monumental mess - Leo Messi hallucinates

A few months ago everything was rosy in Brazil. The most successful national team of all time I already saw Carlo Ancelotti as his future selected without hardly having anything signed. However, with the recent announcement of the renewal of the Italian coach with Real Madrideverything has changed in the Canarinha, where After firing Fernando Diniz, the former Brazilian coach, they do not have any coach ready for the imminent appointment of the yellow green in the Copa America 2024where they hope to take revenge for the recent victory of Argentina.

Bad results and no level replacement

The truth is that In Brazil they have needed a top-level coach for a long timewell after the farewell to Tite after the World Cupin the Canarinha They were already looking for great profiles at the level of names like that of Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and including Pep Guardiola. However, with the three of them, already in big European teams, the Brazilians have left few options to start a project for the Copa América this summer.

With Fernando Diniz at the helm, Brazil has done nothing but disappointbecause in the six games in charge of the national team, he has only scored 2 wins, with 1 draw and 3 lossesbeing one of the few Brazilian coaches with negative balance in his time at the head of the yellow green.

In this situation, Brazilian stars like Neymar and Vinicius are very worriedwho are faced with the demand of recover the throne that Argentina took from them in 2021when with the goal from Di María and with Leo Messi in front, the albiceleste took the long-awaited tournament in the final against Brazil.

So, bad news for Neymar, Vinicius and company, who half a year after playing in the great South American tournament, see how there is no type of project behind their team, who must also face the current world champions, led by a Leo Messi, launched to lift his third trophy with Argentina and his second consecutive Copa Américasomething much simpler with the great instability that Brazil is experiencing.