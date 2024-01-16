After closing two plants in Germany: Goodyear expands production in Slovenia

#closing #plants #Germany #Goodyear #expands #production #Slovenia

The American tire manufacturer Goodyear is expanding the production capacity of its Slovenian factory by 25%, the company announced, as quoted by SeeNews. The new business strategy was arrived at after the tire company announced at the end of last year that they were closing two factories in Germany.

This is part of a business reorganization plan in the EMEA region (the countries of Europe, the Middle East and Africa). The expansion of production in the former socialist country of Slovenia, which today is one of the very well-developed European countries, includes the installation of new machines at the factory in Kran.

“The additional capacity of the factory made it possible to produce 20-inch (50.8 cm) spare tires for passenger carsGoodyear Slovenia said in a statement.

Goodyear is closing two plants in Germany

Production costs are reduced at the cost of 1,750 jobs

“The advanced machines we installed as part of the expansion project allow us to produce larger and even better quality tires that should provide drivers with the comfort and safety they expect. They are sought after by buyers of larger and luxury cars, as well as electric and sports cars“, commented the production director of Goodyear Slovenia – Matiaz Mali.

Working with the new machines reduces the intensity of physical work and increases the necessary level of technical knowledge that employees need to operate advanced technologies, the American tire manufacturer also notes.

Goodyear aims to achieve annual savings of approximately $60 million by the end of 2025, $100 million in 2026 and $120 million in 2027.

Most recently, the company revealed that they are developing a new product for electric cars that will help solve a problem that is currently holding them back from being competitive with gasoline-powered cars. It is about “tires with increased durability”.

Electric cars weigh more than their internal combustion engine counterparts due to their heavy batteries, which results in more tire wear. Goodyear is trying to increase the mileage of electric car tires with its new product ElectricDrive 2. The first iteration of the tire comes with a warranty of 60,000 km. The average tire on an electric car usually needs to be replaced after 30,000 to 40,000 km.

The company’s new electric vehicle product is expected to include materials such as soybean oil used in the tire’s construction, sustainably sourced natural rubber, and high-quality silica from rice husk ash, a byproduct of processing. of rice.

