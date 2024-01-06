After eight years of effort and 706,000 stuck matches, he hopes to enter the record books

#years #effort #stuck #matches #hopes #enter #record #books

Jacques Julien / Getty Images An illustrative photo of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Richard Plaud’s work, which aims to be the world’s tallest matchstick replica of the building, was completed on the 100th anniversary of the real Eiffel Tower.

UNUSUAL – It took two years to build the Eiffel Tower, but eight years were necessary to erect its twin… Made entirely of matches. A resident of Montpellier-de-Médillan, in Charente-Maritime, took on this immense challenge. Thanks to his work, of which you can see a preview in the tweet below, he cultivates the hope of breaking a world record and entering the Guinness Book.

With no less than 706,900 stuck matches, and a good dose of patience, Richard Plaud, 47 years old, managed to build this Eiffel Tower with a height of 7.20 meters. Enough to beat the record established in 2009 by a Lebanese, with a model of 6.53 meters, reports France Bleu La Rochelle.

Verdict this Sunday, during an official measurement

While his work is exhibited in Saujon, this weekend of January 6, an official surveyor will go to the site this Sunday at 3 p.m. sharp, to measure the unique structure, and potentially validate its entry into the Guinness World Records. A real accomplishment for the model enthusiast, also employed in the engineering works department of the departmental council.

The latter designed an Eiffel Tower that can be completely dismantled, already ready to tour the world. Each of the 400 detachable parts was hand-drawn by Richard Plaud, says France 3, who was able to film the structure when it was still in the father’s living room. For this, the enthusiast drew his inspiration from a 1m20 miniature model, which he enlarged by multiplying its dimensions by six.

An impeccable methodology

We then had to find a large supplier of matches, preferably without the flammable part. “ I started with matches that I bought at the local supermarket, I cut the ends, but it was really tedious, I got tired of it, entrusts the Charentais Maritime to France 3. Motivated, he then established a schedule to free up time in the evening after work and advance his project step by step.

“At 9 years old, I dreamed of reading my name in the “Guinness Book of Records,” he confided to the newspaper South West. But it was the discovery of a small replica of the Eiffel Tower that was the revelation: it was the perfect model to realize his ambition. To bring him luck this Sunday, Richard can always count on the lucky star of the one who inspired him, Gustave Eiffel. Its construction was in fact completed on December 27, 2023, symbolically the 100th anniversary of the architect’s death.

