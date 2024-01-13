After four operations, he applied for a disability pension. The state left him completely penniless

#operations #applied #disability #pension #state #left #completely #penniless

Disability pension can be received by those whose health condition does not allow them to work full time. The state has failed more than once to process applications within the statutory period of three months. But how is it possible that the editors of the program On your side are contacted by people who have been waiting for almost a year to be processed and find themselves in a situation where they do not even have food?

Living in a hostel, money for food from a friend and not knowing what will happen tomorrow. We started working on the case of Mr. Jaroslav Kurucz last October. “It’s not my fault, I didn’t cause it myself. Even the doctors don’t know the cause, because it’s necrosis. It’s not an injury. With necrosis, the joint actually dies,” he says.

After four major operations, due to which he was in danger of not being able to stand on his feet again, he ended up on sick leave due to his health. Here it is possible to receive 380 calendar days in the Czech Republic. But what then?

“So I went to do what they told me. I went to the Social Security Administration and I simply applied there and they gave me the instructions to simply give notice, the employment office and so on,” continues Mr. Kurucz.

The deadline for processing an application for a disability pension in the Czech Republic is a maximum of three months. It is the same in Slovakia, where Mr. Kurucz comes from and worked there for part of his life, which should be included in his pension. However, even after almost 10 months, he did not receive a disability pension, despite the fact that the medical report evaluated the deterioration of his health by 70 percent, corresponding to disability level three. The moment he contacted us, we immediately started to find out what was taking the authorities so long.

The nurse was faster

“If the application contains an international element, the duration of the proceedings is extended by the time necessary to investigate the period of insurance with the foreign insurance holder. This is, for example, the documentation of the periods of insurance that establish the right to a pension. We urge the request for these documents from the other party in the event of a similar delay. Contact The client can also go to Slovak pojišťovna with a request to issue documents for a pension decision in person,” Tereza Koukolová, spokeswoman for the Czech Social Security Administration (ČSSZ), told Nova television.

However, Mr. Kurucz did not understand such an answer, as he allegedly had these documents in his hand when he submitted the application. His sister was probably faster than the authorities.

We therefore turned to the Slovak authorities and found out that the CSSA requested the issuance of the documents necessary for granting a disability pension only a few months after Mr. Kurucz applied for the pension in the first place.

“If, for example, he needs to verify some decisive facts from Slovakia, the deadline can really be extended, because the law says: it can be extended by the necessary length of time. But if he filed in January and we have October, that means we have 10 months, so that period seems to me to be at least very long for so-called nothing to happen,” believes lawyer Jiří Matzner.

At least he got something

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will probably have to step on how the authorities that fall under it work and point the finger at the one who is faltering. Few of the applicants turn to the court in case of a problem, because they are afraid of further delays. After we started dealing with the case of Mr. Kurucz, things suddenly started moving. He was granted at least a provisional pension of 5,691 crowns in the Czech Republic.

“It was not possible to make a final decision on Mr. Kurucz’s disability pension claim, because the facts of the case needed to determine the amount of his disability pension have not yet been proven. For this reason, we also started paying the disability pension in advance, starting on September 18 of last year.” said Martin Kontúr, spokesman for the Slovak Social Insurance Company.

Towards the end of the year, his pension started coming from Slovakia in full. It is not so important if it is due to our doing or if it is a coincidence. The main thing is that at the moment he has income for at least the basic necessities of life such as food and a roof over his head.

“After all, the media can probably help a person more than some phone calls and e-mails to which a person does not have an answer. Certainly a big thank you to the whole team,” concluded Mr. Kurucz.

Jurečka: It shouldn’t happen

And we asked the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Marian Jurečka (KDU-ČSL) directly whether he is proud of the work of his officials.

“Unfortunately, there are no deadlines for this. With some states, the communication is better, with some it really takes a year and a half to deliver the data. Unfortunately, there are also such cases. Of course, those mistakes shouldn’t happen and they don’t. I introduced, I suspect that since the middle of last year, the system, where now regularly at the management meeting every week, I have monitoring of how many pensions, whether disabled or old-age, widow, widower, orphan, so how many are processed by the legal deadline, how many are over the legal the deadline and how many there are with an international element. And now we are really demanding the Czech administration very consistently to be able to eliminate this so that such mistakes do not happen,” said Jurečka.

drz, TN.cz