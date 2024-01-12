After four years of closure, tourists can go to North Korea again

January 12, 2024

In a picture published in 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the first secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, visits the tourist complex under construction in Wonsan – Photo: MTI / EPA / KCNA

A group from Russia will be the first publicly known tourists to be allowed into North Korea after the full border closure ordered due to the coronavirus epidemic began in early 2020, reports.

At the time of the spread of Covid, North Korea introduced the strictest border controls in the world and has not yet officially opened its borders to foreigners. The current trip was announced by an agency based in Vladivostok. This was organized when the governor of the Russian region bordering North Korea visited Pyongyang in December for talks, the regional government said in a post on Telegram.

The four-day tour will start on February 9, according to the available itinerary, they will stop in Pyongyang and a ski resort, among others. A Beijing-based tour operator told that this could be a good sign, but he did not necessarily think it would lead to a wider opening.

It is hardly a coincidence that for the first time Russian tourists will be able to cross the border of North Korea again: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit in eastern Russia in September, where they promised economic, political and military cooperation despite international sanctions. By the way, the UN resolutions regarding North Korea do not affect tourism, so you can do business there freely.

