After Gignac’s injury, Tigres would take a forward from América to replace him

Gignac’s replacement would arrive from America January 16, 2024 · 08:28 am

The French striker Andre Pierre Gignac Once again he is injured and this has made the board of directors consider Tigers about the need to have a backup in case its scorer cannot compete 100% in the tournament, even more so because the feline team hopes to be a protagonist on several fronts that it has to play in 2024, which is why it has returned to see the America to look for Gignac’s replacement there.

According to TUDN, the injury to his foot Andre Pierre Gignac It is not a consideration, but it already raises alerts about the performance of the 38-year-old player, who would be about to end his career in Tigersin that sense, in America, the forward Henry Martin would be being closely followed by the feline board, as revealed by journalist Antonio Vélez. Martín has not yet renewed with America and it could be the big surprise for Tigres.

The relationship that the directive has Tigers with the company that represents Henry MartinPitzGroup, so it could not be an impediment to Mauricio Culebro negotiate the arrival of the forward from the Mexican team and who expects a long-term contract with a considerable salary increase, something he requested in America, but at the moment he has not finalized a renewal.

Henry Martin could become the replacement for Andre Pierre Gignac in case the player is no longer 100% to continue in Tigers. The feline board is also analyzing the possibility that for the next tournament the quota of foreigners should be reduced, so the great sacrifice could be the French striker, since Martín would arrive as a player trained in Mexico.

The teams where Henry Martín played