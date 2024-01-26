After he defamed her.. Reham Saeed’s doctor is subject to punishment.. Details

#defamed #her. #Reham #Saeeds #doctor #subject #punishment. #Details

Media published Riham Said New photos and videos of her on her personal Instagram page showing her face being distorted after plastic surgery.

Reham Saeed appeared with strange features and was distorted with a wide eye line. Reham said in the video that the area was injected with filler and became like the devil. The law stipulates that deterrent penalties

Text of penalties

Article 10 stipulates that anyone who extinguishes the medical profession in a manner that violates the provisions of this law shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not exceeding two hundred pounds, or one of these two penalties.

In the case of recidivism, both penalties shall be imposed.

In all cases, the judge orders the closure of the clinic, the removal of signs and banners, and the confiscation of items related to the profession. He also orders the ruling to be published once or more than once in two newspapers that he appoints at the expense of the convict.

However, by decision of the Minister of Health, every place where the medical profession is practiced in violation of the provisions of this law may be closed administratively (4).

Article 11 stipulates that the following shall be punished with the penalties stipulated in the previous article:

First: Every person who is not licensed to practice the medical profession uses brochures, billboards, banners, or any other means of publication if that would lead the public to believe that he has the right to practice the medical profession, as well as anyone who assumes the title of doctor or Other titles given to persons licensed to practice the medical profession.

Second – Every person who is not licensed to practice the medical profession is found in possession of medical instruments or equipment unless it is proven that their presence was for a legitimate reason other than practicing the medical profession.