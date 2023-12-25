After heat peaks in Ticino, new mildness records north of the Alps

#heat #peaks #Ticino #mildness #records #north #Alps

Temperature records for a Christmas day were also reached in isolation at other measuring stations north of the Alps, for example in Payerne (VD (14°). Without breaking records, temperatures were mild everywhere in Switzerland on this Christmas Day, with notably 14.4° degrees in Fribourg-Posieux, 13.5° in Geneva or 12.9° in Delémont. Even at altitude, we reached up to 14.4° in Adelboden , at 1350 m, in the Bernese Oberland.

Rain of records in Ticino

The weekend had already been extremely mild in Ticino. After the 22.3 degrees measured on Saturday in Locarno, which clearly beat the previous record of 20.9 degrees from December 4, 1967, the mercury rose to 21.8 degrees on Sunday in Biasca. Also on Sunday, the temperature rose to 20.6 degrees in Cevio. This is the first time that this weather measuring station has crossed the 20 degree mark at Christmas, announced SRF Meteo. In Cevio, measurements have been taken since 2013.

In Lugano, 21.3 degrees were recorded on Saturday, where it was only slightly warmer than on December 5, 1931. A new December record was also set in Stabio, near Chiasso, with 20.6 degrees.

In 2023, 11 months experienced excess heat

The air will remain milder than average in this last week of the year, according to Meteonews. On Wednesday, the zero degree isotherm will rise a little higher than today, between 3200 and 3400 meters. It will then be exceptionally mild, especially at medium and high altitudes.

Only towards the end of the year will colder air return. It is therefore already clear that December will be the 11th month of the year to reach a surplus compared to the climatic average. Only April was too cold, underlines the private meteorology institute.