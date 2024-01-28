After horror fall | Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shows extreme photos of lower leg cuts

#horror #fall #Aleksander #Aamodt #Kilde #shows #extreme #photos #leg #cuts

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde posted on Instagram on Sunday, among other things, a photo of his calf, which he had cut open with his own skis during the fall in Switzerland. The Norwegian also shared a video of a doctor explaining the operation on his lower leg to him on a laptop.

The best downhill skier in recent years fell shortly before the finish in Wengen on January 13th and crashed into the net. He injured his lower leg and lost a lot of blood on the route. He was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Bern, where he underwent surgery.

In his post on Sunday, he described, among other things, that he had fainted once in the first week when he went to the toilet and that he had suffered a panic attack because of the strong painkillers following a complex shoulder operation. After his transfer from Bern to Innsbruck, he managed to sit upright for more than ten minutes for the first time in the second week without fainting. Kilde also announced that he would have to sit in a wheelchair for seven weeks. He has now been able to move from the clinic to his apartment in Innsbruck.

Doctors told the Norwegian that despite the severity of the cut, they expected a full recovery as no important nerves in the lower leg had been severed. But at the moment he can’t move his toes. “This is a very difficult situation for me, to put it mildly,” wrote Mikaela Shiffrin’s partner – the American is also currently out injured.

Also Read:  FC Bayern: What consequences Thomas Müller is now drawing | Sports

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
Posted on
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
Posted on
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Posted on
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News