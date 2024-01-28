After horror fall | Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shows extreme photos of lower leg cuts

#horror #fall #Aleksander #Aamodt #Kilde #shows #extreme #photos #leg #cuts

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde posted on Instagram on Sunday, among other things, a photo of his calf, which he had cut open with his own skis during the fall in Switzerland. The Norwegian also shared a video of a doctor explaining the operation on his lower leg to him on a laptop.

The best downhill skier in recent years fell shortly before the finish in Wengen on January 13th and crashed into the net. He injured his lower leg and lost a lot of blood on the route. He was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Bern, where he underwent surgery.

In his post on Sunday, he described, among other things, that he had fainted once in the first week when he went to the toilet and that he had suffered a panic attack because of the strong painkillers following a complex shoulder operation. After his transfer from Bern to Innsbruck, he managed to sit upright for more than ten minutes for the first time in the second week without fainting. Kilde also announced that he would have to sit in a wheelchair for seven weeks. He has now been able to move from the clinic to his apartment in Innsbruck.

Doctors told the Norwegian that despite the severity of the cut, they expected a full recovery as no important nerves in the lower leg had been severed. But at the moment he can’t move his toes. “This is a very difficult situation for me, to put it mildly,” wrote Mikaela Shiffrin’s partner – the American is also currently out injured.