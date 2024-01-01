After investments in energy of 1 billion per year, electricity in 2030 will cost the same as now (Graphic)

#investments #energy #billion #year #electricity #cost #Graphic

We will have 2 new nuclear units, 2 PAVETS, many RES

In 7 years, electricity will be 100 euros/megawatt hour

100 euros per megawatt hour market price of electricity in 2030 show the mathematical models of the Ministry of Energy in the preparation of the project for a new energy strategy. In 2050, the forecast is that electricity will cost 80-90 euros, Deputy Minister of Energy Krasimir Nenov commented to “24 Chasa”.

In the two decades between 2030 and 2050, the most investments are expected, at an average of 1 billion euros per year, and at the same time electricity is becoming cheaper.

One of the reasons is that already at the beginning of this period – by 2030, the price of gas in Europe is decoupled from the price of electricity. More and more renewable capacities will come into operation,

for which there is no need to buy carbon emission allowances,

which pushes the price down, explained the deputy minister.

This is how he answered the question of the chairman of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria, Vasil Velev, who insists that after a transition to low-emission energy is requested, in order for business to be competitive, it must be clear for years how much electricity will cost.

The mix of electricity that will be offered on the market has been calculated

to cover demand at the lowest cost,

states the main principle in writing the new strategy.

The project, which is currently being discussed and proposals are being collected, lays down the transition to low-carbon energy and the gradual phase-out of coal plants by 2038. The year was recorded in the amendments to the Energy Act, adopted by the parliament after the protests of the energy workers from the Mariska Basin and Bobov dol.

Exactly what capacities we build and how much the electricity from them will cost us is in the production mix.

On December 26 of this year for example, at 12.55 pm and at 20 degrees in the shade, the mix was: 39% nuclear power, 25% photovoltaic power, 22% coal power, 9 percent heat and power plants, and 2 percent wind farms.

On warm December days between 12:00 and 16:00, solar power has 1/4 of the market,

but on cold days it just disappears,

it shrinks to 1-2 percent, and then it’s good that we have the coal-fired power plants, which at that moment provide about 35% of the current.

The project makes a mix of nuclear energy, RES with batteries, new PAVEC, phasing out of coal capacity and renewal, expansion and digitization of the grid to allow the connection of the new capacity.

In terms of generating capacity, the strategy envisages about 7,500 megawatts of new RES by 2030, of which about 5,500 megawatts will be photovoltaics and 2,000 will be wind plants.

By 2050, RES will already be 19,000 megawatts, which is like 9 times the current Kozloduy NPP with its 2,000 megawatts.

By 2030-2035, two new pumped-storage hydroelectric plants (SHP) will have to be built, totaling 1,600 megawatts, with an electricity storage capacity of about 40,000 megawatt hours, which

is an extremely valuable asset to the system

This is about half of the country’s daily consumption, says Nenov.

To them is added the existing PAVETS “Chaira”, which needs to be repaired.

This means that new RES capacities will have the opportunity to be built and be guaranteed that the energy they produce will be able to be stored. Because currently photovoltaics, for example, on hot days have overproduction and near-zero electricity prices, but on cold and cloudy days it is the exact opposite. With PAVEC and its ability to store electricity, which is half of the consumption in the country, RES

they will be able to market their energy in the evening or morning peak when electricity is expensive.

However, the chief economist of the Institute for Energy Management, Kaloyan Staykov, predicts a problem – the PAVECs in question are planned for 8-13 years from now, and photovoltaics are booming now. So the question is energy storage for the very near and foreseeable future. The projects under the recovery and sustainability plan, for example, provide for the financing of batteries specifically for the construction of new renewable energy sources.

By 2035, Unit VII of the nuclear power plant will be put into operation, the ambition is to do this even earlier – by 2033, and 3 years later, Unit VIII will be ready as well. The technology is from the American “Westinghouse” with AR 1000 reactors, but procedures will be made for the construction of the new units to make the price more competitive. The condition is, as the Minister of Energy Rumen Radev said, term and price. “Westinghouse” works together with large international companies, both American and South Korean, says Nenov.

What will happen to the coal regions

Coal power is phasing out until 2038. Mines will continue to produce coal as long as there is a market for coal power, but for the rest of the time they will focus on reclamation of land that has already been depleted and on developing new economic activities. This means work for years to come. However, coal stands as a strategic reserve because it is a local resource, not dependent on international market shocks or currencies.

The scenario that is proposed for discussion envisages investments in new gas-fired capacities to replace coal-fired ones. In principle, gas power is perceived as the lowest-risk and most environmentally friendly raw material. But after the start of the war in Ukraine and the suspension of the supply of Russian fuel to Bulgaria, this raw material gives rise to geopolitical uncertainty.

Most coal plants though

envisage at least one unit that is gas-powered

And those in the Marishka basin – and a gas pipeline to the power plants. Gas as a transition fuel is important because it offers flexibility with more and more photovoltaics. If a lot of green power suddenly goes out, dispatchers will be able to cover the lack by launching gas power. A steam-gas unit is 10 times more maneuverable than a coal unit and with 3-4 times less emissions, explains Deputy Minister Nenov.

In addition to these ideas in the new version of the strategy is

the possibility of local gas extraction is also recorded

This happened at the request of the industry organizations, according to which there are proven deposits of natural gas on land in our country and they can cover the consumption in the country for 10-15 years. This is exactly the time to definitely use gas as a transitional fuel. According to sources from the industry, gas from own production has not been included in an energy strategy so far in order to maintain dependence on Russian gas.

From the already published proposals for investment intentions to the territorial plans for a just transition, it appears that “AS Maritsa-East 1” proposes to make one unit a facility for energy storage based on molten salts. Other plants envisage replacing coal with biomass fuel. And no one declares intentions to stop capacities – they foresee their conversion.

The development of networks is an essential emphasis of the strategy. Their management is digitized and automated. This is important, especially for Northeastern Bulgaria, where

will allow the potential of the wind to be exploited

One of the reasons for not developing such projects now is the insufficient development of the network. Its expansion will allow the connection of several gigawatts of wind power in Northeastern Bulgaria, commented Nenov.

When the projects in the strategy are implemented, Bulgaria

will again be a major exporter of electricity in the region,

we will have a very competitive energy mix in terms of generating capacities. At least this is what the calculations show – that there are conditions for the new capacities to be loaded and their energy to be realized.

The transition is planned without sudden movements. The discussion of the strategy continues with the participation of business, the non-governmental sector, energy associations and organizations, scientists.

What most participants in the debates note is the openness of the Department of Energy to proposals.