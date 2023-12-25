After losing a final Tigres, the club where Sebastián Córdova could be an option

#losing #final #Tigres #club #Sebastián #Córdova #option

The club that Córdova could join December 24, 2023 · 11:03 p.m.

Sebastián Córdova has managed to carry the weight of an important institution such as Tigres. So the player could be one of the surprises in the Transfer Market due to an old rumor that could gain strength today. And it is known that prior to his arrival at the Sultana del Norte, the attacker wanted to join another team of the so-called Greats of Mexican Soccer.

And it turns out that the rumor has gained some validity in the current transfer period due to said team. Well, within the board there are plans to accommodate him. According to reports from Jesús Bernal, an ESPN journalist, an accommodation would be sought for a player who has interested the feline team. So it would not be unreasonable to see him as a bargaining chip for Córdova to arrive.

We are talking about Alexis Vega, a player who TUDN reports have indicated as a player of great interest in the team. To the point that in the aforementioned source they reported an offer of 10 million dollars. Meanwhile, Chivas was close to finalizing the arrival of Córdova when Uriel Antuna was going to arrive as currency for América. So this market could not be the option.

Vega could make Córdova’s departure possible

Without a doubt here you will see how much interest there is in Alexis Vega on the part of Tigres. Well, it is known that Sebastián Córdova is an important player for the squad. So it remains to be seen if Chivas manages to find a place for him in the northern team. The following days being vital to know Vega’s fate. Since starting in January he could negotiate with the team he wants.