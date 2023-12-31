After Madbouly’s decision…the price of sugar, rice, and basic commodities today, Sunday, December 31, 2023

#Madboulys #decision…the #price #sugar #rice #basic #commodities #today #Sunday #December

The rates of a large number of citizens searching for the prices of sugar and basic commodities in the markets to buy their needs of food commodities such as rice, sugar and oil have increased, especially with the decline in sugar prices in wholesale and retail stores significantly over the past days.

Al-Masry Al-Youm monitors, in brief, the prices of basic commodities today, Sunday, December 31, 2023, according to the Cabinet Portal.

The prices of goods in the markets, according to the latest update of the Cabinet Prices Portal, are as follows:

Rice price today

Packaged rice recorded today, December 31, 2023: 30.78 pounds per kilo.

Price of packaged beans

Record packaged beans today, December 31, 2023: 38.91 pounds per kilo.

Price of packaged flour

Packaged flour recorded today, December 31, 2023: 21.73 pounds per kilo.

Sunflower oil price

Record sunflower oil (varieties) today, December 31, 2023: 64.1 pounds/liter.

Packaged sugar prices

Packaged sugar record today, December 31, 2023: 36.32 pounds / kilo.

Price of packaged pasta

Packaged pasta recorded today, December 31, 2023: 22.23 pounds / kilo.

Packaged lentils price

Packaged lentils recorded (correct) today, December 31, 2023: 53.11 pounds/kilo.

Crystal corn oil price

Crystal corn oil recorded today, December 31, 2023: 75.47 pounds / liter.

Price of local eggs

Record local eggs today, December 31, 2023: 5.14 pounds/egg.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, announced, on Saturday, that 7 strategic commodities: oil, sugar, rice, oil, milk, cheese, and beans were considered strategic commodities, and it was decided to write the price on their packages and review that monthly, for a period of 8 months starting from the date of implementation of the decision.