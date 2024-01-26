After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals

#procedural #battle #match #Anderlecht #Racing #Genk #replayed #Anderlecht #appeals

The Disciplinary Council for Professional Football has decided that the Anderlecht – KRC Genk match from the end of last year must be replayed. This overturned the Professional Referee Department’s earlier decision not to replay the match. Anderlecht will appeal against that decision. The match between Club Brugge – KV Mechelen will not be replayed.

Racing Genk and Club Brugge wanted to have the matches against Anderlecht and KV Mechelen replayed after errors by the referees. Both teams therefore appeared before the Disciplinary Council of the Football Association last week after the Referee Department previously ignored the complaints. The Disciplinary Council now decided to have the match between Anderlecht and KRC Genk replayed. The match between Club Brugge – KV Mechelen will not be replayed.

Genk is proven right after they earned another penalty against Anderlecht at the end of December. In addition to the scoring Sor, several Anderlecht players also entered the sixteen too early after Heynen’s penalty miss. According to the rules, this means a new penalty, but the VAR then decided differently – an error against the regulations – and Genk lost 2-1.

The Disciplinary Council follows Genk’s argument that the match management incorrectly applied the regulations in the penalty phase in question. The Disciplinary Council therefore does not believe that it is a human error. “This match must be replayed because the score of the match could still change after the error to such an extent that the points could be distributed differently,” the decision of the Disciplinary Council said. At Genk they now hope that a date will soon be found to have the match replayed.

Anderlecht appeals

“We are stunned and surprised by the special motivation of the Disciplinary Council,” said Anderlecht lawyer Walter Damen. “In fact, the Disciplinary Council says that from now on all refs must take as much time as they want for a decision. Better yet, they stop the match for half an hour to ensure they make the right decision. Speed ​​is not important, but it is important that all decisions are correct. From now on, every mistake is an incorrect application of the regulations. Will they soon be replaying every match?” Damen wonders. “We are in full consultation about further steps and we will appeal in any case. We will probably have to go to the evocation committee for that. If we can also appeal in other ways, we will certainly do so.”

Club Brugge was dissatisfied with Igor Thiago’s wrongly disallowed goal against KV Mechelen in December, but was rejected. At Blue-Black they have not yet decided whether to take further steps. “The VAR protocol does not provide any rules that determine which technological tools the VAR is obliged to use,” is the opinion of the Disciplinary Council. There is therefore no obligation to draw the offside line – which did not happen in the match between Club Brugge and KV Mechelen – which is why the Council judges that this is not an incorrect application of the regulations.