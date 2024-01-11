After Putin’s visit, netizens mocked him

#Putins #visit #netizens #mocked

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started his election campaign tour, visited the Chukchi Peninsula for the first time in 24 years.

Much of this harsh region lies beyond the Arctic Circle, where winter lasts up to 10 months and average January temperatures drop to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

The Russian president visited the Chukchi Autonomous Okrug for the first time in a quarter of a century when he has been in power. He arrived in this region on Wednesday.

It is reported that V. Putin inspected a greenhouse where vegetables and fruits are grown, satisfying 20% ​​of the population. of all Anadyr’s demand, he was given tomatoes and basil to smell. V. Putin also met with “public representatives” and Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov.

In one video posted on social media, Putin was captured with tomatoes, cucumbers and basil given to him to smell in a greenhouse. This episode from the Russian president’s visit somehow received ridicule from netizens.

“V. Putin flew to the Chukchi Peninsula with the entire escort of the security regiment. To touch the cucumbers. More money will be allocated from the budget for this Putin-like entertainment than for heating in Podolsk (there is no heating in this city – UNIAN),” it is written on social networks.

“Barely a fifth of the country is without heating, but the priorities are like this – smelling the basilisks,” said another comment.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been hit by a cold that has not been seen for a long time, and the temperature in Moscow has remained below 20 degrees.

Moreover, at least 21 thousand Residents of Podolsk were left without heating after a heating pipe went missing at a specialized ammunition factory in Klimovsk, Kommersant newspaper reported. The circumstances of the incident, which happened at a factory located approximately 50 kilometers south of Moscow, are not disclosed.

A video later appeared on the Ostorozhno Moskva news channel of the Telegram social network, showing several local residents gathering in the city’s central square and demanding that the local authorities restore the heating system and punish those responsible for the loss of heating.

As reported by the Russian state agency “RIA Novosti”, V. Putin traveled in a snow and swamp SUV during his trip to the Chukchi region. Dmitry Peskov, the press representative of the president, was also spotted in the Chishnik SUV.

“We are trying to tame it. Made in our country,” replied D. Peskov to the remark of the surprised VGTRK correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

It is true that the snow SUV that President V. Putin was driving caused D. Peskov’s displeasure, The Moscow Times writes. He stated that he did not have the best experience driving this vehicle and complained that of all the parts in this vehicle, only the import engine performed the best.

According to D. Peskov, the driver who took him from the airport in an all-terrain vehicle “Chišnik” said that he had to “improve” the snow all-terrain vehicle with a file. “He finished screwing it himself and everything else: the steering wheel works badly, the box is also bad. The engine works very well, but it turned out to be imported,” said the Kremlin’s press representative. D. Peskov urged the manufacturer to further improve this SUV.

The Chukchi Autonomous Okrug is a remote region characterized by extreme climatic conditions. It shares a maritime border with the United States through the Bering Strait with Alaska. As of January 1, 2023, 47,800 people lived in this district.

In Russia, the presidential elections scheduled for March will be held over three days. V. Putin announced in December that he would seek another term. There is almost no doubt that the current leader of the country, V. Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades, will remain in power after the elections.