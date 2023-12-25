After Ratcliffe’s arrival: Manchester United make big selection – Football World – Transfers

#Ratcliffes #arrival #Manchester #United #big #selection #Football #World #Transfers

Manchester United are interested in three strikers ahead of the winter transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the English side want to formalize the transfers of Borussia Dortmund winger Doniel Mallen, as well as centre-forwards Seru Girassi from Stuttgart and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

24-year-old Malen scored 6 goals in 23 games this season, 27-year-old Girassi – 19 goals in 16 matches, 27-year-old Werner scored 2 goals in 14 matches.

In the 18 rounds of the Premier League so far, the “Red Devils” have scored only 18 goals – they occupy eighth place in the standings with a negative goal difference.

Yesterday Ineos Group president Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a staunch United supporter, finalized the deal to buy a 25 percent stake in the club. It was announced that he would take over United’s football operations.

link1″>

Gulliver/GettyImages

5 more names of footballers who would strengthen the team are added to “Sun”. Heading the list is Napoli goalscorer Victor Osimen, who extended his contract with the southerners a day before Ratcliffe’s United deal. Cash-strapped goalkeeper David de Gea could be brought back as early as January amid Andre Onana’s unconvincing performances and his impending absence for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The others are Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and Sporting Lisbon centre-back Gonzalo Inacio.

Telegraph.bg