After Ratcliffe’s arrival: Manchester United make big selection – Football World – Transfers

#Ratcliffes #arrival #Manchester #United #big #selection #Football #World #Transfers

Manchester United are interested in three strikers ahead of the winter transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the English side want to formalize the transfers of Borussia Dortmund winger Doniel Mallen, as well as centre-forwards Seru Girassi from Stuttgart and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

24-year-old Malen scored 6 goals in 23 games this season, 27-year-old Girassi – 19 goals in 16 matches, 27-year-old Werner scored 2 goals in 14 matches.

In the 18 rounds of the Premier League so far, the “Red Devils” have scored only 18 goals – they occupy eighth place in the standings with a negative goal difference.

Yesterday Ineos Group president Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a staunch United supporter, finalized the deal to buy a 25 percent stake in the club. It was announced that he would take over United’s football operations.

link1″>

Gulliver/GettyImages

5 more names of footballers who would strengthen the team are added to “Sun”. Heading the list is Napoli goalscorer Victor Osimen, who extended his contract with the southerners a day before Ratcliffe’s United deal. Cash-strapped goalkeeper David de Gea could be brought back as early as January amid Andre Onana’s unconvincing performances and his impending absence for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The others are Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and Sporting Lisbon centre-back Gonzalo Inacio.

Telegraph.bg

Also Read:  Official! Diego Alonso, dismissed from Sevilla after a win against Getafe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Let’s stop comparing ourselves to foreigners.” Celentano’s message in the special Christmas episode of Las Fierbinți
“Let’s stop comparing ourselves to foreigners.” Celentano’s message in the special Christmas episode of Las Fierbinți
Posted on
“I have never regretted it and I will always wish for the best” – En Cancha
“I have never regretted it and I will always wish for the best” – En Cancha
Posted on
Just boil it in water: A breakthrough in cancer treatment!
Just boil it in water: A breakthrough in cancer treatment!
Posted on
Woman abandons sick puppy in Pedregal de San Nicolás, Tlalpan- UnoTV
Woman abandons sick puppy in Pedregal de San Nicolás, Tlalpan- UnoTV
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News