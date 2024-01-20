After Schippers, Yesilgöz also comes with a soothing letter to VVD members | Politics

Jan 19, 2024 at 9:19 PM

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz assures the members of her party in a letter that she wants to quickly make agreements at the formation table to reduce the asylum influx. Edith Schippers, VVD faction leader in the Senate, previously wrote a letter about the dispersal law.

The VVD is divided over the distribution law. This should ensure a better distribution of asylum seekers across the country.

Last week it became clear that the VVD faction in the Senate, contrary to expectations, voted unanimously in favor of the dispersal law. Yesilgöz, himself outgoing Minister of Justice and Security, as VVD leader opposed this proposal by outgoing asylum state secretary and fellow party member Eric van der Burg. The VVD voted against the law in the House of Representatives.

Earlier this week, faction leader Schippers was forced to explain in a letter to VVD members why her group will vote in favor. She emphasized that the senators also consider a lower asylum influx important. According to Schippers, this can actually happen with the new political relationships in the House of Representatives.

‘Work to be done’ after ‘eventful’ period

Yesilgöz states in her letter that there is “work to be done” after an “eventful” period following the House of Representatives elections of November 22.

Yesilgöz also tries to reassure VVD members who are concerned about the coalition negotiations with PVV, NSC and BBB.

“Three basic principles guide this: protecting the values ​​of the rule of law, safeguarding sound government finances and maintaining and further strengthening our economic and security position in the world.”

