After Schippers, Yeşilgöz also sends VVD members a letter: ‘There is a lot of work to be done’

Schippers Yeşilgöz sends VVD members letter lot work

The period after the elections has not exactly gone as Yeşilgöz probably hoped. The party lost many seats and therefore said it would participate in the formation talks from a different role. The announced support of the Senate faction for the dispersal law does not help her either.

In the letter to the VVD members, Yeşilgöz writes that there is a lot going on. “We have discussions about the formation almost every day. Three basic principles guide this: protecting the values ​​of the rule of law, safeguarding sound government finances and maintaining and further strengthening our economic and security position in the world.”

‘Getting a grip on migration’

Migration is also a theme that is high on the agenda for the VVD, she indicates. “The commitment, which is shared by the House of Representatives and the Senate and which is also stated in our election manifesto, is to reduce the influx and then spread the reception in our country more evenly. In the formation we also hope for migration to be able to make good agreements quickly, so that we can get a grip on migration again. Because that is desperately needed.”

Yesterday, Edith Schippers, chairman of the VVD Senate faction, tried to explain in a letter why her group will vote for the dispersal law. The distribution law is a sensitive subject within the party. The past conferences have always focused on the liberals’ asylum position.

A lot has changed since the House of Representatives voted against the dispersal law, Schippers emphasized in her letter. There is now a majority in the House of Representatives ‘that wants to take strict inflow restrictive measures’, and there is a migration deal in Europe. “These developments ensure that the chance has never been greater that the measures that the Netherlands needs to really have to receive fewer migrants can be achieved.”

Not only has the situation changed, but the Senate also has a different role than the House of Representatives, Schippers emphasizes. The Senate assesses laws for feasibility, feasibility and legality. In addition, mayors and provinces called for the law to be adopted. “And there is a constant crisis situation to be able to give people a bed and shelter,” said the VVD politician. All in all, her group has concluded that the law is ‘necessary and feasible’.

The asylum influx still needs to be reduced, Schippers states in her letter. “To avoid misunderstandings: we find this just as important as the House of Representatives faction.”