After selling the business, the woman from Vilnius went on a trip around the world before diving into the superyacht business: the rent costs a million

#selling #business #woman #Vilnius #trip #world #diving #superyacht #business #rent #costs #million

“I wanted to experience how shamans live in the Amazon jungle, to be in their environment, to see what travelers experience there and how everything goes,” said Vilma Bareikaitė in the LNK program “Bus visko”.

After a few months of volunteering in the Amazon jungle, she continued her surprise trip around the world for another nine months. Without any plan, he traveled around the world and allowed himself to experience what he had not had time for before.

“I went to the Galapagos, it was my dream place because I really like all kinds of animals and the Galapagos is a wildlife paradise, then I went back to Bolivia again, I visited places I hadn’t been to, I went to Malaysia, I took a boat from Phuket to the island of Borneo, such a superyacht, a beautiful big one, then I visited the jungles of Borneo again.”

After returning to Lithuania, Vilma did not stay in one place for long. The woman decided to fulfill one of her dreams and turn two hobbies – sailing and traveling into everyday life – dived into the superyacht industry and raised her wings to Monaco. The first 34-meter sailing yacht “Cygnus Montanus” was successfully transported from Phuket to Borneo.

It took Vilma years to understand the superyacht industry. However, driven by her great desire and persistent work, after some time she decided to organize trips on luxury sparkling ships herself, and later she dived into the yacht rental and sales business.

“I decided to go and try to work on different yachts and in this way understand the kitchen of yachts from the inside, in some I cooked food, in others I even worked as a stewardess, so that I could see different yachts, their different sizes and characteristics.” The price of yachts that Vilma rents for a week starts from 5 thousands and even several million euros. Lithuania has to deal with billionaires every time.

These are the noble families of England and Kuwait, businessmen, investors from Europe, Asia and America, and other celebrities from the world of entertainment. All these people not only inspire Vilmas, but also allow him to learn intelligence, courage, wisdom and pleasant communication.

“The process of buying a yacht can take three years, another time it takes six years, because the client usually tests the yacht by renting it, then rents another yacht, then a third, looks at what he wants, what region he wants to keep, what model he needs – sailing, motor , or a catamaran. Most of the time, a person buys a smaller yacht, and after a few years he changes to a bigger one, and then a friendship is established for life”, Vilma will say.

The whole inspiring story of Vilma Bareikaitė – this Tuesday evening, at 20:00, on the program “Bus visko” on LNK.