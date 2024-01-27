After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident

#Sisi #refused #receive #call #him.. #Netanyahus #comment #incident

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “relations with Egypt are being managed in the correct manner.”

He added during a press conference on Saturday evening: “Every country has its own interests that it is concerned about.”

Last Wednesday, Cairo News Channel reported on Israeli television that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi refused to receive a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that the repercussions of the Gaza war greatly affected the global economic movement by trying to influence the course of trade, which resulted in a bottleneck in the supply chains of the global trade movement, explaining that Egypt cannot be separated from the world.

Read also: Israeli ingratitude… Tel Aviv denies the virtue of mediators: It angered Egypt and considered Qatar “the godmother of Hamas.”

During his meeting with a number of officials and media professionals on the sidelines of the Police Day celebration, Sisi also touched on the Corona crisis that cast its shadow on the global economy, explaining: “The Corona crisis had a negative impact on us and we were able to absorb it, and after that we had an impact on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and it caused… Supply chains faltered again, and prices rose again, so we were affected.”

The President expressed his hopes that the current Palestinian crisis will end as soon as possible, and that the circle of conflict will not expand to include other countries: “I hope that the Gaza war ends and the conflict does not move towards the north, that is, northern Lebanon, and the crisis ends, the detainees are released, and we enter a new phase, which is a phase.” Reconstruction of Gaza, and God is aware, sees, hears and sees.”

Also Read:  Xintian Science and Technology City turned into a "magic" and was rezoned as an international wetland. Former Observatory Director Lam Chaoying: I was scared to death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “We have no alternative to victory and the return of our detainees in the Gaza Strip,” adding during a press conference reported by “Cairo News”: “We are determined to achieve all the goals of the war, and investigations into the October 7 attacks must take place after the end of the war.” .

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident
After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident
Posted on
“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”
“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”
Posted on
Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga
Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga
Posted on
Dairy fat could be key to combating cognitive decline in old age
Dairy fat could be key to combating cognitive decline in old age
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News