After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident

#Sisi #refused #receive #call #him.. #Netanyahus #comment #incident

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “relations with Egypt are being managed in the correct manner.”

He added during a press conference on Saturday evening: “Every country has its own interests that it is concerned about.”

Last Wednesday, Cairo News Channel reported on Israeli television that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi refused to receive a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that the repercussions of the Gaza war greatly affected the global economic movement by trying to influence the course of trade, which resulted in a bottleneck in the supply chains of the global trade movement, explaining that Egypt cannot be separated from the world.

Read also: Israeli ingratitude… Tel Aviv denies the virtue of mediators: It angered Egypt and considered Qatar “the godmother of Hamas.”

During his meeting with a number of officials and media professionals on the sidelines of the Police Day celebration, Sisi also touched on the Corona crisis that cast its shadow on the global economy, explaining: “The Corona crisis had a negative impact on us and we were able to absorb it, and after that we had an impact on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and it caused… Supply chains faltered again, and prices rose again, so we were affected.”

The President expressed his hopes that the current Palestinian crisis will end as soon as possible, and that the circle of conflict will not expand to include other countries: “I hope that the Gaza war ends and the conflict does not move towards the north, that is, northern Lebanon, and the crisis ends, the detainees are released, and we enter a new phase, which is a phase.” Reconstruction of Gaza, and God is aware, sees, hears and sees.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “We have no alternative to victory and the return of our detainees in the Gaza Strip,” adding during a press conference reported by “Cairo News”: “We are determined to achieve all the goals of the war, and investigations into the October 7 attacks must take place after the end of the war.” .