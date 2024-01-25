After Sisi rejected Netanyahu’s call, a Hebrew newspaper reveals the details of the dispute between Egypt and Israel

#Sisi #rejected #Netanyahus #call #Hebrew #newspaper #reveals #details #dispute #Egypt #Israel

11:45 PM Thursday, January 25, 2024

Masrawy

The repercussions of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s refusal to receive a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked great controversy, as the Israeli newspaper Maariv described it as evidence of the deepening crisis between Egypt and Israel.

The Hebrew newspaper, in a report on Thursday, said that in light of the deep disagreement between Israel and Egypt over the possible move on the Philadelphia-Rafah axis, the Prime Minister’s Office requested, through the National Security Council, to coordinate a conversation between Netanyahu and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, but President El-Sisi did not respond, as was reported. On the Hebrew Channel 13 news on Wednesday evening.

Maariv revealed a major disagreement between Tel Aviv and Cairo over the Israeli course of action, which is clearly evident in the Philadelphia (Salah al-Din) axis, and the war in Gaza puts Israeli-Egyptian relations facing difficult challenges.

The Hebrew newspaper added that the first of these disputes is the Israeli occupation’s attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza to Sinai, while the second crisis is the issue of the passage of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings. Which is obstructed by Israel.

The third and most important crisis is the issue of control over the Philadelphia axis, a road approximately 14 kilometers long that forms the border between Egypt and Gaza, which Egypt categorically and definitively rejects.

Earlier Wednesday, the Hebrew Channel 13 said that the office of Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to coordinate a conversation with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, but the attempt failed.

The Hebrew channel continued in its report that, against the backdrop of tensions between Israel and Egypt over possible action on the road to Philadelphia, the channel learned that Netanyahu’s office recently tried to coordinate a conversation with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was rejected.

The channel, citing two of its informed sources, said: “In light of the disagreements with Egypt over taking possible action on the Philadelphia-Rafah road, on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office published, through the National Security Council, that Netanyahu’s office had tried to coordinate a conversation with the president.” Egyptian Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, but without success.

A source in Netanyahu’s office confirmed the details, but there was no official indication, according to the Israeli channel.

Cairo News, citing Israeli television, said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi rejected a phone call from Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.