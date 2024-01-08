After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started

© Netflix

Production on the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ started on Monday. Netflix let us know. Normally filming would start in the summer of 2023, but they were postponed due to the writers’ strike in Hollywood.

Netflix shares a photo of the cast during a reading, a gathering to read through the season’s script. At first glance everyone is present. Fans were hoping that Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, would return from the dead in season 5. Unfortunately, he was not present on the first day of production.

The shooting of season 5 was scheduled for the summer of 2023. The major writers’ strike in Hollywood put a stop to that. The Duffer Brothers announced in May that writing a series doesn’t end where production begins, so shooting wouldn’t begin until they could write again. The brothers stood in solidarity with the strike until its end in October. Now that everything has been resolved and everyone cleared their schedules, it’s time to record the very last episodes of Stranger Things. Netflix has not yet said when the fifth season will be available.

READ ALSO. Studio 100 makes ‘Stranger Things’ animated series for Netflix

Also Read:  This is what you will be gaming in 2024: from Final Fantasy to Star Wars

