After the bloody shootings in Prague – harrowing testimonies: what is known about the killings

The shooting began shortly after journalist and university graduate student Jakob Weizman arrived to take an Albanian language exam. He said that it was just him and the professor in the small room.

“I heard shots and screams during the exam,” he said.

Both of them froze, not knowing what to do.

“Finally the police showed up and there were more shots and screams,” the student said.

He locked the classroom door and set up a makeshift barricade, frantically pushing tables, chairs, and anything else he could find to the door.

“I think the shooter went from inside the faculty to the outside, to the balcony, where he shot people from outside,” the 25-year-old told The Guardian. “There were people hiding on the ledge of the roof.”

Several photos show students crouching on the ledge of the roof, apparently trying to hide from the shooter. Police later said at least 15 people were killed and 24 injured.

Shortly after Weizman set up the barricade, he said he heard someone trying to open the door to the room he was in.

“He went through every classroom to see if there were people there so he could shoot them,” he said. “We locked the door just five minutes before he tried to open the door.”

He and his professor stayed in the room for about an hour, texting their loved ones and asking people to report to the police that they were stuck in room 309A.

“I was just trying to tell people what was going on, I called my mom, I called my girlfriend,” he said. – If it’s the end, you try to say what you can. You’re never prepared for a situation like this.”

After hearing a lot of shooting and screaming at first, things seemed to calm down a bit.

“And 30 minutes later, there was more shooting and screaming,” he added.

The couple was eventually evacuated by the police.

“When we left, the entire faculty was literally full of blood,” the student said.

Outside the university during the 14th century. Police and ambulance cars drove across the Charles Bridge. In the city center, where a few hours ago crowds of people visited busy Christmas markets, the authorities emptied the squares.

“We heard loud gunshots,” 18-year-old Joe Hyland from Cornwall told the BBC. – But we didn’t think much until we heard people screaming, running, sirens wailing. Then we thought it was serious.”

One of his friends was on crutches so they couldn’t run. Instead, a group of friends who had come to Prague for a holiday scurried away as fast as they could.

Another witness, Ivo Havranek, 43, initially dismissed the loud bangs as noisy tourists or sounds coming from a nearby film set.

“Then suddenly students and teachers ran out of the building,” he told . – I walked through the crowd not understanding what was really going on. I was not ready to accept that something like this could happen in Prague.”

It wasn’t until he saw police officers with automatic rifles that he realized it was serious.

“They shouted at me to run,” he said.

Newlyweds Tom Leese, 34, and Rachael, 31, enjoyed drinks on their honeymoon at the Slivovica Museum, near where the shooting took place.

“A policeman came in and started shouting loudly,” said T. Leese. When he asked officers for a translation, the cops told him there was an active shooter and to stay inside and stay out of the danger zone.

“The staff were very calm, they turned off all the lights very quickly and told us to stay calm,” he added.

The pair were kept inside the museum for more than an hour while sirens blared outside.

Petras Nedoma, director of the Rudolfinum gallery across Palacho Square, told Czech TV that he saw the shooter.

“In the gallery I saw a young man who had some kind of automatic weapon in his hand and was shooting towards Manes Bridge. Repeatedly, with some interruptions, then I saw him shoot, put his hands up and drop the gun on the street, he was lying there on the crosswalk,” he said.

Czech police later described the shooter as a 24-year-old Charles University student who had been influenced by similar shootings abroad. His body was found by police on Thursday.

After speaking with police, Mr. Weizman said his next task was to retrieve items he had left behind in the exam room when he was evacuated.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to set foot on the faculty again,” he said. – In 15 years of living in the United States, this has never happened. But in the Czech Republic, this is happening for the first time.”

The reaction of Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda, whose office in Prague’s New Town Hall is close to the scene of the crime, reflected the bewilderment of many local residents as they struggled to comprehend the horror that had unfolded.

“We have always thought that this kind of thing (ed. past shootings) does not affect us,” he told national public broadcaster Ceske Televize. “Now it turns out that, unfortunately, our world is also changing, and the problem of lone shooters is also emerging here.”

However, this incident is probably not as out of context as such remarks make it appear. Police said Thursday that the shooter was legally in possession of several firearms, a fact that can be explained by the fact that the Czech Republic has some of the most liberal gun laws in the EU.

Czech firearms legislation recognizes the “right to acquire, possess and carry firearms”, and as early as 2021 the amendment of the Fundamental Rights Charter of the Constitution legally guarantees “the right to defend one’s life or the life of another person with a weapon”.

The amendment follows a petition signed by 102,000 citizens against the European Commission’s proposal to restrict the possession of firearms across the EU.

The resistance reflected a long history of arms ownership in the Czech lands dating back to 1419. during the Hussite uprising against the Catholic Church. Although in 1939-1945 Gun ownership was strictly controlled during the Nazi occupation and the Cold War communist regime in Czechoslovakia, after 1989. after the velvet revolution that heralded the end of communism, gun ownership became widespread again.

in 2020 in a country with a population of about 10.6 million people, there were more than 307,000 legal gun owners, with the vast majority citing safety and security concerns as their reason for ownership.

Gun ownership is inseparable from the proud tradition of Czech gunsmithing. Perhaps not coincidentally, mass shootings are not an unknown phenomenon in this relatively peaceful Central European country.

In one attack in 2015 February. A 63-year-old man shot eight people with two pistols in a restaurant in the eastern town of Uhresky Brod before killing himself. As in the case of the Prague shooting, the shooter possessed both firearms legally.

