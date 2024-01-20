After the breakthrough of discontent in Russia, warns of a “maturing situation”: the Kremlin cannot tolerate such things

#breakthrough #discontent #Russia #warns #maturing #situation #Kremlin #tolerate

A court in Baimak, 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow, sentenced nine people to between eight and 15 days in prison for disobeying police during major protests earlier this week, the local courts’ press service said on Friday. Unsanctioned protests are illegal in Russia, and the authorities have promised a harsh response to those who took part.

Bashkirs, mostly Muslims of Turkic origin, make up about a third of the country’s 4 million people. population of the region.

Police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered outside the Baimak courthouse on Wednesday following the sentencing of activist File Alsynov.

The governor of the region, Radius Khabirov, said that “separatists” and “traitors” from abroad were trying to start a “guerrilla war” in the republic, which is home to a large Bashkir minority. Investigators have also filed criminal charges of “mass rioting,” which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

The largest protest since the beginning of the war in Ukraine

This is the largest protest in Russia since the country started the war in Ukraine, said the ecologist during an interview with the Voice of America Russian service, the portal Activatica.org coordinator Yevgenija Chirikova. According to her, it is important to note that the protest action was organized despite the authorities’ attempts to placate discontent, the threat of serious repression against activists and “draconian laws”.

“And the fact that three thousand people took to the streets on January 15 because of F. Alsynov, under the pressure of twenty degrees of cold, speaks of people’s determination. Also about the fact that their cup of patience is overflowing, they are tired of suffering. The government’s reaction was predictable: tear gas, the National Guard. They are most afraid that the protests will spread, but they can and only want to offer people violence,” she says.

The fact that so many people took the side of the environmental activist can be explained by his personality, J. Chirikova believes: “He is a living legend of Bashkiria. Fileas organized a movement to protect local traditions and language while still a student. He was also one of the founders of “Baškort”, an organization that the authorities recognized as extremist not too long ago. If it wasn’t for this organization, we wouldn’t have been able to save, I’m not exaggerating, the entire asset of our planet – Mount Kuštau. We witnessed how the entire Bashkir nation stood up to defend Kushtau. During one of the actions, people symbolically hugged the mountain. Just imagine how many people there were!”

Kushtau Hill is one of three isolated mountains, the remains of ancient sea reefs in Bashkiria. In 2020, Kuštau wanted to hand over the limestone site to the company “Baškirovskaja sodovaja kampanja” for the exploitation and production of the garden. There were mass protests in the republic. Today there are only three such mountains – Toratau, Yuktau and Kuštau. The fourth mountain was put into operation in Shachtau in the 20th century. in the 1950s, it was completely dug up.

So, the potential for public protest is huge, my portal Activatica.org coordinator: “This conflict is far from over. It seems to me that this is no longer a conflict, but a resistance of colonized people. The government can quell the protest through repression, but it will certainly not die out on its own. The situation is maturing. The people of Bashkiria have learned to organize themselves, and in the end they will undoubtedly achieve their goals. What we are seeing now in Russia is the beginning of the collapse of the empire.”

J. Chirikova is convinced that Bashkiria is no exception. According to the activist, similar things are happening in the Far East, Tatarstan and other regions: “There are a lot of people who are dissatisfied with the Kremlin’s policy. Give it time, and similar protests will start all over the country,” she concluded.

“Breakthrough of Discontent”

Nataliya Pelevina, a Russian opposition politician and human rights defender, also asserts that the authorities were properly frightened by the mass unrest in Bashkiria. According to her, people’s reaction to the unjust sentence given to F. Alsynov was very stormy.

“Several thousand people spontaneously took to the streets with aggressive and rather categorical slogans. People are outraged that the defender of their interests was sentenced to four years in a colony just because of his statements and beliefs, which are close to many. Of course, the authorities are trying to quell the protest immediately, so that it does not spread further. In addition, the presidential elections are not far away. For them, such a negative image is really useless and unnecessary. The news about the events in Bashkiria has already spread around the world,” she said.

There has been nothing of a similar scale in Russia recently, states N. Pelevina: “It seems that such an emotional breakthrough of dissatisfaction happened after the accumulation of negativity due to the policies implemented by the government. In other words, burst. The region gathered quite a few recruits for the war. It was not for nothing that there were calls among the protesters for compatriots from the front to return home, not to participate in the war. Anti-war motives are quite prominent in Bashkiria. Naturally, the Kremlin cannot tolerate such things.”

It is very possible that something similar could happen elsewhere, my politician. “It is difficult to predict, but it is possible to predict. Discontent in the regions, especially those most affected by the war, is growing. And when another breakthrough will happen, it is difficult to say. Without a doubt, this will have a negative impact on the presidential election campaign in the republic. The hurt will remain in the nation’s memory. Basically, the situation is very symptomatic. Therefore, I do not rule out the possibility that, as time goes by, the protests will eventually take on a completely different scale,” says N. Pelevina.

Political scientist: Alsynov’s coded message was clear

Abbas Galiamov, a political scientist who emigrated from Russia and was a former speechwriter for V. Putin, who previously also worked in Bashkiria, believes that the current protests in the region are a consequence of the vertical power structure and excessive centralization. And F. Alsynov, in his estimation, can be considered a random figure.

“Anyone could have been in his place. Let’s remember the protests after the arrest of journalist Ivan Golunov – most of the protesters didn’t even know about him. Or the events in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini. Think she was famous? No, it was a simple provincial girl. Let’s also remember Mohamed Bouazizi, after whose death a revolution began in Tunisia, which turned into the “Arab Spring” and ignited throughout the Arab world. After all, he was also completely unknown. The persona itself is not very important here, it can be a completely random person. Accumulated grievances and the feeling that the regime is weakening have a major impact. All of these circumstances create a revolutionary situation,” A. Galiamov told the Tatar-Bashkir service of Laisvės radio.

According to him, people are most annoyed by excessive centralization in Russia, ignoring the interests of residents in the regions. “People feel that they are not fully involved in the decision-making process – decisions are made without them, and they are only presented with a fact. Of course they don’t like it. On the other hand, when the government needs it, it immediately runs to the same people, whose opinion it has been ignoring, and shouts: “Hey, people, fight for Russia, for the motherland!” And people feel that they are being manipulated, that they are being deceived.” , said the political scientist.

“That is, for almost a quarter of a century, they have been creating a vertical structure of power, destroying democracy, freedom of speech, shutting up their mouths, applying repression, and as soon as it becomes difficult, [sako] “Stand up to defend the motherland,” that is, the government,” he added.

According to A. Galiamovs, although not directly, the activist F. Alsynovas essentially said this. “I think that’s when they made the final decision to put him in prison.” Coded [F. Alsynovo] the message was clear: we don’t care about Ukraine at all, because Bashkir boys are killed there,” said the expert.

A. Galiamov says that, at least for the time being, extremely strict measures are not being taken against the protesters, as the protests have not yet acquired a completely unacceptable character for the regime: “Protests against [regiono gubernatorių] Radio Khabirov and his resignation is demanded, but the security forces are focused on Moscow, they do not care about problems related to R. Khabirov. People are not demanding V. Putin’s resignation, on the contrary, they are, as it were, appealing to him.”

However, according to A. Galiamov, even though V. Putin is being addressed, the real driving emotion is related to dissatisfaction with Moscow. “The main accusation against R. Khabirov is that he is an executor of Moscow’s will, he follows Moscow’s course, which aims to destroy the Bashkir identity, Bashkir culture and Bashkir political freedoms. But since people do not openly call for separation from Russia and do not demand V. Putin’s resignation or an end to the war, it seems that there is no point in angering and chasing them”, explains A. Galiamov.

He says that he cannot yet say whether the protests in Bashkiria will take on a larger scale: “In many ways, Khabirov’s fate depends on what will happen next: whether people will breathe, get tired, stop fighting, or everything will continue.” It is currently impossible to say whether the situation will worsen. Each protest is individual and has its own dynamics. The next outbreak may happen in a month, maybe a year, but of course it will be related to the court process.”

“People who have served come back angry and armed”

For his part, American political scientist Paul Goble from The Jamestown Foundation, a former adviser to the Secretary of State, who has been involved in international relations in the territory of the former Soviet Union for many years, is not surprised by the events in Bashkiria. He reminded that the protest movement in Bashkiria did not start with politics, but with ecology.

“Moscow ignored the opinion of the local population, and now it is forced to deal with a rather determined region. We observe the radicalization of opinion in most non-Russian regions, including regions where mostly ethical Russians live. Most often, coverage of events in Russia by the media ends in Moscow. Because everything that happens outside of it is ignored. Only the processes of radicalization in the regions have been intensifying for some time. And the attempts of the mass media to ignore it is possible, maybe they slowed down that growth, but they certainly didn’t stop it,” the Russian service of “Voice of America” ​​quotes the political scientist as saying.

Videos appeared on Telegram channels, in which soldiers from Bashkiria promise to leave the front in Ukraine and, upon returning home, to oppose the OMON, if only they do not stop abusing the local population. The authenticity of such videos has not yet been confirmed. Political scientist P. Goble doubts whether it is worth waiting for a military conflict in the region, but reminds the fact that today the Russians have more weapons in their hands than ever before.

“Over the past two years in Russia, we have observed an increase in the number of serious crimes involving firearms. Moscow decided to use “non-Russians” and emigrants from the poorest regions of Russia as cannon fodder in the war, and now for some reason it is surprised when people who have served come back angry and armed,” P. Goble assures.