Latvian lawmakers voted on Thursday to nationalize the “Moscow House” building in the capital Riga, which previously served as a Russian cultural center and was seen as a tool of Moscow’s “soft power”.

“Moscow House”, sponsored by the Moscow city administration to promote “cultural and economic” cooperation between the two capitals, in 2022. was closed in March.

In a statement, the Latvian Parliament called “Moscow House” “an instrument of Russia’s foreign policy, using which it deliberately spreads propaganda justifying its aggressive actions and pro-Kremlin interpretations of history.”

The Russian embassy in Latvia reacted angrily to such a move by the Latvian parliament. “This unprecedented hostile behavior will not go unanswered,” the embassy said in a statement.

Latvian President Edgaras Rinkevičius said that he informed his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskiy about this decision.

“The plan will most likely be to sell this building at auction and use the proceeds for the war in Ukraine,” he told reporters.

Ukrainian President V. Zelenskis flew to Riga, the capital of Latvia, on Thursday, where he met with the country’s president, the speaker of the parliament, and the prime minister.

Volodymyrs Zelenskis, Edgaras Rinkevičius

© EPA-ELTA

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader V. Zelenskius, Latvian President E. Rinkevičius announced that Latvia is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, which will include howitzers, ammunition and other equipment. Agreements were also signed on military cooperation between the countries, for example, in the field of production of drones, the portal “rbc.ua” reports.

As E. Rinkevičius noted, Latvia will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the future.

He informed his counterpart from Ukraine about the new aid package, which will include howitzers, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, helicopters, drones, communication equipment, and equipment.

“Latvia has undertaken to lead the drone coalition under the Ramstein program,” the Latvian president noted.

E. Rinkevičius and V. Zelenskis signed memoranda on military cooperation, including in the production of drones, which are very necessary for Ukraine.

“An intergovernmental agreement on aid to Ukraine will also be signed. Earlier, the Saeima approved the proposal to allocate more than 500 million for the reconstruction program in 3 years. euros – it will be implemented in the Chernihiv region”, added E. Rinkevičius.

