After the Duchess of York was injured.. What are the causes of skin cancer?

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer after recovering from breast cancer

British media reported on Sunday that tests showed an infection Sarah FergusonThe Duchess of York suffered from a type of skin cancer, another health issue for a member of the British royal family.

Ferguson, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, recovered from breast cancer last year before being diagnosed with malignant melanoma after removing several moles.

Sky News quoted her spokesman as saying that Ferguson “is undergoing further tests to ensure that the disease is in the early stages… The Duchess’s spirits remain high.”

Ferguson had spoken about the importance of undergoing cancer screenings after her initial surgery to remove breast cancer. The news of her infection came as King Charles (75 years old) prepares for a “corrective” procedure for an enlarged prostate this week.

Royal family officials announced last Wednesday that Catherine, wife of Prince William, heir to the throne, had undergone successful abdominal surgery and that she would remain in the hospital for up to two weeks.

What is skin cancer?

Skin cancer is defined as abnormal growth of skin cells and often occurs when the skin is exposed to harmful sunlight, but skin cancer can occur in different areas of the body that may not normally be exposed to sunlight, such as the genital area and buttocks.

Skin cancer primarily develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, including the scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, arms, chest, hands, and on the legs in women. But it can affect areas of skin that rarely see daylight (such as the palms of the hands, under the nails, the spaces between the toes and under the toenails, and the genital area).

Skin cancer affects all skin tones, including dark skin. When skin cancer occurs in people with dark skin, it is more likely to occur in areas that are not exposed to sunlight.

skin cancer It occurs as a result of a mutation in the DNA of healthy skin cells. Mutations cause cells to grow out of control and then a mass of cancer cells forms.

Skin cancer begins in the dermis, the thin layer that provides the protective covering for your body’s skin cells. The dermis contains three main types of cells:

Squamous cells: Found just under the outer surface of the skin, they act as a lining for the inner skin.

Basal cells: responsible for producing new skin cells, and are located beneath squamous cells.

Melanocytes: produce the pigment melanin, which gives the skin its natural color. The secretion of melanin pigment increases when the skin is exposed to the sun, for the purpose of protecting the deeper layers of the skin.

Ultraviolet rays and other possible causes that may cause skin cancer:

Much of the damage to DNA in skin cells results from exposure to ultraviolet rays found in sunlight or in commercial tanning lamps. There are also other factors that may contribute to the risk of skin cancer, such as exposure to toxic substances such as arsenic or a weak immune system.