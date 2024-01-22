After the Duchess of York was injured.. What are the causes of skin cancer?

#Duchess #York #injured. #skin #cancer

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer after recovering from breast cancer

British media reported on Sunday that tests showed an infection Sarah FergusonThe Duchess of York suffered from a type of skin cancer, another health issue for a member of the British royal family.

Ferguson, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, recovered from breast cancer last year before being diagnosed with malignant melanoma after removing several moles.

Sky News quoted her spokesman as saying that Ferguson “is undergoing further tests to ensure that the disease is in the early stages… The Duchess’s spirits remain high.”

Ferguson had spoken about the importance of undergoing cancer screenings after her initial surgery to remove breast cancer. The news of her infection came as King Charles (75 years old) prepares for a “corrective” procedure for an enlarged prostate this week.

Royal family officials announced last Wednesday that Catherine, wife of Prince William, heir to the throne, had undergone successful abdominal surgery and that she would remain in the hospital for up to two weeks.

What is skin cancer?

Skin cancer is defined as abnormal growth of skin cells and often occurs when the skin is exposed to harmful sunlight, but skin cancer can occur in different areas of the body that may not normally be exposed to sunlight, such as the genital area and buttocks.

Skin cancer primarily develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, including the scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, arms, chest, hands, and on the legs in women. But it can affect areas of skin that rarely see daylight (such as the palms of the hands, under the nails, the spaces between the toes and under the toenails, and the genital area).

Also Read:  The "vegetable gold" contained in the cheap fruit, knowing how to eat the right body receives countless benefits

Skin cancer affects all skin tones, including dark skin. When skin cancer occurs in people with dark skin, it is more likely to occur in areas that are not exposed to sunlight.

skin cancer It occurs as a result of a mutation in the DNA of healthy skin cells. Mutations cause cells to grow out of control and then a mass of cancer cells forms.

Skin cancer begins in the dermis, the thin layer that provides the protective covering for your body’s skin cells. The dermis contains three main types of cells:

  • Squamous cells: Found just under the outer surface of the skin, they act as a lining for the inner skin.
  • Basal cells: responsible for producing new skin cells, and are located beneath squamous cells.
  • Melanocytes: produce the pigment melanin, which gives the skin its natural color. The secretion of melanin pigment increases when the skin is exposed to the sun, for the purpose of protecting the deeper layers of the skin.

Ultraviolet rays and other possible causes that may cause skin cancer:

Much of the damage to DNA in skin cells results from exposure to ultraviolet rays found in sunlight or in commercial tanning lamps. There are also other factors that may contribute to the risk of skin cancer, such as exposure to toxic substances such as arsenic or a weak immune system.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Marrakech: Arrest of a British man for theft and use of a false identity
Marrakech: Arrest of a British man for theft and use of a false identity
Posted on
EXCLUSIVE How many migrants Austria wanted to send back to Romania and how many Bucharest accepted in 2023 based on EU rules / Major difference compared to the numbers circulated by Vienna in 2022
EXCLUSIVE How many migrants Austria wanted to send back to Romania and how many Bucharest accepted in 2023 based on EU rules / Major difference compared to the numbers circulated by Vienna in 2022
Posted on
Government asks Gabon to explain attack on Angolan authorities in Libreville –
Government asks Gabon to explain attack on Angolan authorities in Libreville –
Posted on
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ready to play against Dallas this Monday in preseason
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ready to play against Dallas this Monday in preseason
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News