After the earthquake in China – over a hundred dead, the work of rescuers is complicated by freezing cold

An earthquake struck Jishan County in Gansu Province late Monday night, damaging homes and roads. Rescuers rushed to search for survivors trapped under the rubble, while residents rushed outside, huddling against the bitter winter cold at night.

The quake has killed 105 people and damaged more than 4,700 homes in Gansu province since Tuesday morning, provincial authorities said at a news conference.

A total of 397 people have been injured in Gansu so far, including 16 critically and 76 seriously, officials said.

Eleven people were killed in neighboring Qinghai Province, according to CCTV.

The earthquake struck just before midnight, when many should have been sleeping in their homes. According to the United States Geological Survey, it had a magnitude of 5.9 at a shallow depth of just over 6 miles. The China Earthquake Administration gave a slightly higher reading of 6.2.

The tremor lasted nearly 20 seconds and was felt in the provincial capital Lanzhou 102 kilometers away, CCTV said.

Some rural houses in Gansu and Qinghai provinces collapsed as firefighters pulled survivors from the rubble in the dark, CCTV footage showed. More than 1,600 firefighters were called to the scene.

The earthquake also cut off water, electricity and mobile signal in some areas, complicating rescue efforts.

The freezing cold bothers me

Residents of Jishishan woke up to strong aftershocks. Many rushed from their homes to seek safety in open areas. Videos and photos released on state media showed families huddling together and covering themselves with thick blankets to keep out the cold in one public square.

Authorities set up tents at a temporary relocation site in Dahejia Square, a hard-hit town in Jishishan County, CCTV said.

According to CCTV, the lowest temperature in Jishishan overnight was -14 degrees Celsius.

The freezing temperatures pose the “biggest challenge” to rescue efforts, Wang Duo, an expert involved in the rescue effort, told state-run China Newsweek. The first 72 hours are usually considered the “golden period” for rescue efforts, but in this case that precious time was shortened by the freezing cold, Wang said.

In recent days, large areas of China, including the northwest, have been hit by a sudden cold snap, with temperatures in some northern areas dropping to near historic lows.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to “make every effort” to find survivors and treat the injured, noting that the disaster occurred in the highlands where cold weather prevails, Xinhua reported.

China is no stranger to powerful earthquakes, especially in the country’s southwest, where the Eurasian tectonic plate meets the Indian plate.

This earthquake could become China’s deadliest in nearly a decade, since 2014. An earthquake in southwestern Yunnan province killed about 600 people.

In Yunnan’s neighboring Sichuan province in 2008. A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck, killing about 90,000 people.

