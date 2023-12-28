After the end of love with Laura Wontorra: Simon Zoller with baby news

#love #Laura #Wontorra #Simon #Zoller #baby #news

Nice Christmas news from Simon Zoller (32)! The FC St. Pauli striker announced great news on Wednesday (December 27, 2023) shortly after the celebration: Zoller is becoming a father.

The 32-year-old revealed this with a posted picture of himself and his new girlfriend, lawyer Judith Babette Kirstein. Her pregnant belly is already clearly visible in the snapshot. Zoller captioned the picture with, among other things, a baby and a heart emoji.

Zoller’s fatherly joys had already been reported in October. Now the former 1. FC Köln striker made the baby news official – his marriage to TV presenter Laura Wontorra (34) was only a year ago.

While Wontorra has not yet spoken about a new man by her side, Zoller quickly found his personal happiness again after the separation.

In December 2022, Zoller said: “This year will probably be the most extreme and emotional of my life. I make no secret of the fact that it pushed me to my limits, both athletically and personally.”

He has been with lawyer Kirstein since spring 2023. The couple celebrated Christmas together for the first and last time this year. Next year, Zoller and his new love will be three of them.

Zoller has been under contract with FC St. Pauli since last summer. At the last moment, the Hamburg team jumped into second division rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf’s parade and announced their commitment three hours before the end of the transfer window.

But things haven’t been going well for the 32-year-old since arriving at Millerntor. “Simon initially came with a minor injury, then had a few issues outside of football,” explained his coach Fabian Hürzeler (30).

During the winter break, Zoller only played 37 minutes. Zoller recently had to take a break due to muscular problems. In the new year, things should go better in terms of sport – but the soon-to-be dad could hardly be happier in his private life.