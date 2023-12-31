After the end of my career, I want to “disappear”

#career #disappear

Nikola Jokic, who is considered the best player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the moment, expressed his thoughts about professional sports and the daily life of elite level athletes in an open conversation with his teammate Michael Porter on his podcast “Curious Mike”.

The 28-year-old Jokic is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and last season he won the championship together with the Denver Nuggets, winning the most prestigious trophy in basketball. He is considered to be one of the most revolutionary basketball players of today, whose game has never been equaled.

Jokic charms millions of basketball fans around the world with his immense talent and uniqueness on the basketball court, and this sport has earned him more than 200 million in profits, which will grow to almost 500 million in the next few years. Despite this, Jokic is an introvert who can’t be found on social media and who, as it turns out, doesn’t really enjoy life as a professional athlete.

I really don’t like this life

“At the end of the day, we are just basketball players. We do it at a good level and obviously we have the media around us, which is understandable because we get such salaries because of our popularity,” explains Jokic. “But being famous…Some like it, some don’t.”

“Really, when I finish my career, I hope that no one will know me anymore,” the Serb revealed. “I really want my children to remember me as their father, not a basketball player. It makes me sad that everywhere I go – a bar, a restaurant, some other event – people pull out their phones and try to take pictures of me.”

Jokic is known to be a big fan of horse sports and also has his own horses. People always joke on the Internet that Jokic sees basketball as a 9-17 job that he does and goes home, but his real joy is life outside of sports. Many people also do not like this “conceit” of Jokic, knowing that it was because of basketball that he was able to earn incredible amounts of money.