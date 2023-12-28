After the exact strikes of the Ukrainians, there are speculations from the US publication

#exact #strikes #Ukrainians #speculations #publication

DELPHI, ELTA,

www.DELFI.lt

in 2023 December 28 18:14

The representative of the Air Defense Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat denies that Ukraine has already received Western fighter jets F-16. This is how he commented on the information published by the American portal “Newsweek”, that Kyiv could already receive the mentioned aircraft.

On Wednesday, Newsweek, citing an anonymous source from the United States, announced that F-16 fighter jets may already be on the territory of Ukraine.

According to journalists, this is evidenced by the fact that in the past three weeks, Ukrainian forces shot down several Russian planes, and on December 26, the Russian amphibious assault ship “Novocherkask” was destroyed.

The publication says that Russian propagandists began to worry that Ukrainian forces could have done this with the help of F-16 fighter jets. Some propagandists even announced the alleged destruction of the F-16 in Ukraine.

The journalists add that Western allies promised Ukraine F-16 fighter jets several months ago, but “when such an aircraft will take to the air was a mystery.”

“Newsweek” writes that although it was not officially announced, it is not necessary to rule out the possibility that Ukraine has already received at least the first shipment of F-16s. “In mid-October, ATACMS missiles debuted in Ukraine, which were used in attacks against Russian military air bases. It is assumed that the attacks caught Moscow by surprise, and the receipt of the missiles was learned only after they were used,” the publication said.

The same scenario, according to the publication, is also possible with the long-awaited fighters. It is likely that they will help Ukraine achieve much-needed progress.

“I hope the West has learned a lesson not to announce new weapons systems, which was done repeatedly in the first 20 months of the war,” the publication quoted Daniel Rice, a former special adviser to the head of Ukraine’s armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhno, as saying.

A spokesman for the Air Defense Command of Ukraine, who denied the information, called Newsweek’s claims “a great opportunity to stir up trouble for Telegram channels and media outlets that don’t care about their reputation.”

“F-16 fighter jets may already be in Ukraine, Newsweek reports, citing US sources. Seriously? Then why did I join live broadcasts of Ukrainian and foreign media 23 times yesterday to talk about the Russian ship and deny Russia’s idiotic claims about the destruction of the F-16?” he asked rhetorically on Facebook.

On December 23, Mr. Ihnatas announced that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets intended for Ukraine is already being modified, which is being done by companies in Europe and the United States.

On December 22, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, in a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the authorities of his country have decided to start preparatory work for the transfer of eighteen F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

In August, the Netherlands together with Denmark promised to hand over 61 aircraft to Ukraine – 42 and 19, respectively. Later, Norway also announced its intention to hand over fighter jets. Belgium also promises to supply Ukraine with F-16 aircraft from 2025.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine may receive the first F-16s in the first half of 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday praised the Ukrainian Air Force and air defense units that shot down Russian fighter jets. A total of five enemy planes were shot down in the week before Christmas, V. Zelenskiy said in an evening video address, adding: “It’s really impressive!”

The Ukrainian president also warned Russian pilots that Ukraine’s air defense will be strengthened even more in the future when it receives the F-16 fighter jets promised by the West.

On Christmas Eve, Kyiv reported shooting down two Russian Su-34 and Su-30CM fighter jets in the Donetsk region and over the Black Sea. Three other downed Russian planes were previously reported.

Initially, this information could not be independently verified. But Russian military bloggers also wrote about downed planes.