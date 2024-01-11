After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)

#fall #concrete #beam…a #complete #closure #Kamal #Amer #axis #Giza #details

The General Administration of Giza Traffic appoints the necessary traffic services to confront any expected traffic densities and direct traffic, coinciding with the implementation of load testing work for the General Kamal Amer axis, in the direction coming from the ring road “Munib Axis” towards the ring road “Western Arc”, specifically the confined area. Between Al-Ahram Street and Faisal Metro Station, after a 20-meter-long concrete beam fell, killing a citizen and injuring 5 others.

– Friday, the 12th, starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m.

– Saturday, the 13th, starting at 1 a.m. until 5 a.m.

For its part, the General Administration of Giza Traffic appoints the necessary traffic services and coordinates with the implementing companies to place technical assistance and all equipment indicating the presence of works in the area to ensure the security and safety of citizens.