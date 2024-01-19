After the high-profile article, Bild received a response from Russia

#highprofile #article #Bild #received #response #Russia

“This speculation is, of course, absurd and provocative. Its sole purpose is to sow even more panic among Europeans, enable anti-Russian hysteria and silence those who demand to stop supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine and move to a reasonable dialogue with Russia, the letter shared by Bild reads.

“It is impressive how important the authors of such provocations are to the Kaliningrad region. The Russian enclave on the map of Europe really makes them nervous. Judging by everything, the authors of the articles published in the German press who dream of revenge and “the return of East Prussia” also like to provoke, says a statement sent to Bild.

It threatens that “any attempt to block or attack the Kaliningrad region will inevitably lead to a military confrontation with Russia.”

“This is a real red line, or rather a red button, which, if pressed by the West, will inevitably force Russia to take countermeasures. Russia, as a nuclear power, will use all its available capabilities and means to defend its territory,” according to the press service of S. Mironov.

Delfi reminds that the German publication Bild, based on a secret document, published an exercise scenario describing an alleged escalation between NATO and Russia, which could take place as early as February 2024, and in 2025 the bloc would come to a direct confrontation with the Russian army, likely , on the side of the Baltic States.

The German military (Bundeswehr) declined to comment directly on the Bild report, but confirmed that Germany takes the Russian threat seriously.

“In principle, I can neither confirm nor deny this media report,” said Mitko Müller, a spokesman for the German defense ministry.

At the same time, he noted that the Bundeswehr is aware of current security and political threats, which include Russia. The results of the situation analysis are reflected in the planning and preparation of exercises, as well as in the decision to deploy a permanent military contingent in Lithuania.

“We would not deploy a brigade there in the coming years if the threats were not real,” Müller noted.

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania (KAM) states that as intense fighting continues in Ukraine, Russia would not have the resources to open a second front.

“Until the end of the fighting in Ukraine, it is difficult to expect that Russia will redistribute its priorities and start concentrating its forces in other directions,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a comment transmitted to Elta.

However, according to the ministry, Russia is planning a long-term increase in forces in the strategic direction of the West.

“Infrastructure and unit development plans are planned for this, and structural and subordinate changes are taking place,” said the MoD, based on the assessment of the Second Operational Services Department (AOTD).

According to the presidency, the statements in the “Bild” publication are not supported by any documents, and the threat assessment in the region has not changed.

NATO announces months-long exercise involving 90,000 troops

NATO announced on Thursday that it will launch next week its biggest military exercise in decades, involving 90,000 troops and testing the allies’ ability to engage in a conflict with an adversary as capable as Russia over several months.

The Steadfast Defender exercise will last until the end of May and will involve the military units of all 31 NATO member countries and candidate Sweden, US General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told reporters.