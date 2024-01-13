After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating

#largest #real #estate #transaction #Baltic #countries #Lithuania #experts #conclusions #foreign #investors #retreating

The biggest deal is in the pocket of Lithuanians

Most recently, in December, the largest real estate deal of the past year in the Baltic States was recorded in Lithuania – the Finnish Technopolis sold an office city in the capital.

Its buyers are the investment company Baltic Opportunity AB. It was they who signed the contract of purchase and sale of all shares of the company Technopolis Ozas with its owner Technopolis Lietuva and thus completed the first stage of the transaction.

AB “Baltic Opportunity”, which acquired the office city, belongs to the investment management company “Lords LB Asset Management”, which is registered in Vilnius.

Experts are not surprised that the largest real estate deal in the Baltic States was concluded with a company based in Lithuania.

Retreats due to possible threats

Neringa Rastenytė-Jančiūnienė, head of Newsec’s capital markets in the Baltic countries, said that a fairly clear circle of investors is currently established in the market. As he testified, the absolute majority of them are either locals or foreigners who entered the Baltic region even before the war in Ukraine.

“The Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian transaction market itself is quite active, 2023 ended with almost the same volume as we saw in 2022, while the Scandinavian and Western European countries ended the year with 30-50 percent. fall

The Baltic region is adept at revolving around familiar, so-called home market investors and, unlike, for example, Poland, has never been heavily dependent on new foreign names,” she explained.

“Investors from the Baltic and Scandinavian countries have been absolutely dominating the market of large-scale commercial real estate investment transactions for many years, while investment companies from Western Europe, the United States or other countries occupied a relatively smaller share.

For example, in 2015-2021, the share of non-Lithuanian capital in such transactions was approximately 70 percent, and in 2022-2023, their share decreased to 20 percent,” he said.

As he said, currently foreign investors are more focused on managing their existing portfolio or kind of waiting and monitoring the situation, especially when it comes to investors from other Baltic and Scandinavian countries who know Lithuania well.

“This is quite natural, because there is no lack of uncertainty and challenges in the market of investment transactions: a war taking place not so far away from the borders, stagnant economies and an uncertain moment of their recovery, or, of course, an extremely high level of interest, which essentially eats up investment returns.

In addition, there is currently a real lack of properties with sale prices corresponding to the level of uncertainty – sellers’ expectations are still quite high.

On the other hand, the conditions for looking at new properties are significantly more attractive for local capital managers than in previous years.

Competition not only from foreign capital funds has decreased, but also the ability of local companies to purchase real estate has decreased. Therefore, local investors who have free capital or the ability to collect it can really look for good offers at the moment, and I think that such offers will definitely appear in the coming years,” said A. Šapoka.

There will be no recovery this year

Speaking about this year, N. Rastenytė-Jančiūnienė assured that no significant changes have been seen yet.

“We do not see famous foreign names on the horizon. There are many reasons for this, and in addition to the usual arguments that the Baltic region is too small for the big players, the fact that they themselves are currently going through not the easiest times in their home markets, are dealing with the consequences of overpriced financing and are unlikely to attack in the short term has also contributed in new markets”, she said.

A. Šapoka also testified that the mood is unlikely to improve.

“This year, it is difficult to expect a faster recovery of the commercial real estate market.

If the markets receive a more significant decrease in base interest rates in the near future, and the country’s economy does not experience major challenges, then at best we can expect positive changes in the second half of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Apparently, we can’t expect greater attention from investors from the old European countries for a longer period of time – after all, the war in Ukraine shifted their investment priorities, naturally, not in favor of the Baltic countries,” he predicted.