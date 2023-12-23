After the show, the expert was surprised not only by Putin’s behavior, but by another unpleasant detail

#show #expert #surprised #Putins #behavior #unpleasant #detail

Vladimir Putin held a press conference again after a few years. The head of the Kremlin boasted about the achievements in Ukraine, assured that there would be no need for mobilization in the near future, was happy about the Russian economy and continued to emphasize the “denazification” and “demilitarization” of Ukraine. What miracle would have to happen for Russian society to start actively questioning V. Putin’s lies? And has the West already learned to fight against Russian propaganda? This was discussed in the News Radio program “Nespraklaidinti”.

There is no way to see the big picture

As noted by Vilnius University’s Faculty of Communication Assoc. Dr. Mantas Martišius, certainly not all Russian residents see and understand the Kremlin’s propaganda.

“Those who see, probably think that this is their individual case, that a man in their family was drafted into the army, went to war and died. This issue is not part of the public information agenda, because in Russia all the media is controlled. Of course, it is possible to find alternative viewpoints if you try very hard, but all the conditions have been created so that collective opposition to this matter does not arise,” he said.

According to information wars expert Indrės Vareikytė, what M. Martišius mentioned is almost the main and essential thing, that the country really has all the conditions that prevent seeing a general picture.

“The Russians do not see the overall picture – how many are dead, how many are injured. Here maybe I will compare it with Christmas. I just had to read that 30-60 people feel lonely during Christmas, although on social networks it seems to all of us that everyone is celebrating very nicely, like in advertisements. Why is that? Because we don’t see those people because they don’t brag about how they celebrate. There is such a very similar thing here that when any possibility to see how many people have been affected, how many families have lost their people is eliminated – you cannot understand the scale of the tragedy and you cannot understand the scale of the phenomenon,” the interviewer explained.

She added one more very important thing that we should all understand.

“It seems to me that we very wrongly always try to understand Russia from the perspective of our thinking, from the perspective of our mentality, from our democratic skills. It seems to us that we would not tolerate it. Just the fact that Russia has declared that mothers will have to give birth to more children because there is no one left to send to war is incomprehensible in a normal Western country and it would never happen, and if it did, it would be treated very negatively. What is wrong with Russian society is that those democratic skills are not there. They were taught from a young age that the greatest value is Russia’s greatness and it doesn’t matter at what price that greatness happens,” said I. Vareikytė.

Mr. Martišius pointed out that there were certainly opportunities for the establishment of democratic ideas in Russia, but, unfortunately, it did not happen.

“I will remind you of January 13, when about a million people came out to support Lithuania in Moscow. There were some of those skills, but they started to be destroyed very quickly and, as they say, disappeared,” he claimed.

Putin’s alarming self-confidence

At the beginning of the war, it was expected that a coup would happen quickly in Russia, encouraged by all the sanctions or economic recession, but, however, it has not been seen so far. Here, V. Putin is talking about the fact that neither Western sanctions nor the ongoing war affect the domestic affairs of the country, so, looking at his speeches, it might seem that there are simply no problems in Russia. However, according to I. Vareikytė, the opposite conclusions can be formed by certain things.

“That there are problems is shown by the larger show and the tolerance of uncomfortable questions because they were put on the air.” Of course, they were staged, we probably won’t even argue, but they were released so that it wouldn’t seem that Putin is so far removed from society and to show that he sees some pain and anger. This was probably one of the ways to convince people that he should and could be president,” she explained.

The interviewer also drew attention to one more, unpleasantly surprising thing.

“Considering that last year Putin had to abandon his press conference because it was not a very calm day and a very calm period, this time it seemed to me that there is that self-confidence and there is a belief that, if not in the war in Ukraine, then in the long-term marathon to win is is possible. What gives him that confidence and that sarcastic smile is probably not for nothing the simultaneous actions of Orbán in the European Union, we also have to remember that we live again in a very big uncertainty, what will happen this year, when we have so many elections . The election is not only Putin’s, but also Trump’s, where there are very few doubts and very high chances that he will win, and then politics can change fundamentally. We have a lot of elections in the European Union itself, in European countries – Germany, France and a whole series of other countries, where we fear that quite pro-radical groups may come to power. There will be elections in the European Union itself, that is, the European Parliament will be reformed”, said I. Vareikytė.

According to her, the coming chaos and the thought that decisions will be made much more slowly, or maybe postponed altogether, already makes me worry.

“Ukraine urgently needs such help – here and now.” It probably does not need to be repeated that it is important that aid to Ukraine does not falter, because our entire region may be next in line. Here I was unpleasantly surprised that I saw that confidence of Putin that it doesn’t matter that he is not winning in the war in Ukraine today, but in the long-term marathon I see a certain positivity that he hopes or maybe at least imagines that he could win, with the breakdown of this political unity” , – said the information wars expert.

Putin’s distorted reality

Unfortunately, however, it has to be noted that the West itself creates certain positive illusions for the Kremlin. In the past month, there have been constant reports in the Western media that Ukraine is losing the war, and perhaps even starting to lose. According to Vilnius University Faculty of Communication Assoc. Dr. M. Martišius, such information may also be one of the reasons why Putin dared to hold his press conference this year.

“Last year, if we were talking around this time, the narrative that was in the global media was something like this: Ukraine has taken back the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine has asked for weapons, they will be given heavy weapons and then they will break through the Russian resistance, and almost will take back Crimea. Even high-ranking US generals said that. The Kremlin – it seems that they were very afraid of this and very strongly believed in it, because they thought that it would happen – everything would be given and the Ukrainian army would actually break through the Russian resistance. But that didn’t happen. It turned out that too little was given at the wrong time, the Russians established themselves and managed to hold out. Automatically, from the current position, it seems to Putin that everything is over – they have resisted and still hope that the future perspective is favorable to them”, explained M. Martišius.

According to him, it is important to say one more thing.

“Time and time again, Putin sees reality as he wants to see it, but not as it is.” 2 years ago he saw that he would take Ukraine in 3 days. Now he sees that the future will be in his favor because of the arrival of Donald Trump. But this is not a fact. First of all, it is not a fact that Trump will come, because the election hasn’t happened yet, and even if Donald Trump wins, it doesn’t mean that the US will immediately roll up its sleeves and get out of that conflict, because, for example, Trump is a narcissistic enough politician to be president. loser. “Donald Trump has always maintained his image as a winner, so he can only increase support, not decrease it, and things will not necessarily be so bad for Ukraine,” the interviewer said.

According to him, it would be worthwhile to look at the economic situation in Russia.

“For example, oil prices have determined that they can still hold, but there are very serious problems there. If global oil prices, for example, fall, there will be problems again. So that some of Putin’s thoughts should be seen as bravado, but not as reality, that there are only bright clouds on the horizon and no storms await him”, said M. Martišius.

Desires do not always coincide with real possibilities

Although both V. Putin himself and D. Trump’s supporters hope that his coming to the post of the US president can fundamentally change all matters, M. Martišius pointed out that not everything depends only on the president’s wishes.

“Trump will come to a chessboard where the pieces have already been moved and there are far more players than one or two. Not everything depends on the will or wishes of the President of the United States. We don’t know, for example, what China’s position will be in relation to Taiwan going forward – whether it will try to occupy that island militarily or not. Conflict may arise. We cannot say that, for example, Russia will listen to what Trump wants, because if Trump puts forward such conditions that will be unacceptable to Russia, it can refuse to fulfill them and continue the war. There are many unknowns here,” he said.

However, according to M. Martišius, one thing can be predicted.

“Most likely, Russia will not announce additional mobilization until the Russian presidential election. Later, after the elections, there is a good chance that Russia may try to mobilize even more people, just to achieve some territorial gains by November, during the summer of 2024, in order to have a better position at the negotiating table. Such a thing can certainly happen, but, again, it is Russia’s wishes. Russia wanted to occupy Ukraine in 3 days, but failed. This may not coincide with her capabilities”, explained M. Martišius.

True, according to the interlocutor, the danger that only the heads of two states can sit down at the negotiating table, without even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among them, remains.

“We have to admit one simple thing – for a long time, Ukraine was exclusively dependent on the West for military support: fuel, ammunition, intelligence, financial support – everything came from the West and, of course, if you cut those ties – Ukraine would not have the same capabilities as Russia , to continue their resistance. In theory, this could happen behind the scenes, but then again, there is another option. So that an agreement would be reached completely without Ukraine and without taking into account Ukraine’s wishes is unlikely simply because there are more players involved than just America. There is Europe. Will she agree to, for example, the kind of concessions to Russia that America will agree to?” he asked.

Thus, according to M. Martišius, although the risks remain, the agreement will have to take place among more participants.

