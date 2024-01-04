After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza

#war #Palestinians #control #Gaza

Israeli soldiers on deployment in the Gaza Strip in a photo released on January 3, 2024 – Photo: Israel Defense Forces /

An armed, unmanned watercraft launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen exploded a few miles from American warships and merchant ships in the Red Sea, the commander of the US Navy’s Middle East operations said on Thursday, but did not specify whether the surface-to-air remote control whether the destruction of the ship was caused by a mistake or whether it was fired by American forces.

This is the first time that 20 such military devices, or USVs (unmanned surface vessels), supported by Iran, have been deployed for the first time since attacks on commercial ships sailing near the coast of Yemen began in mid-November.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant has stated that there will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip and that Palestinian bodies will control the area after the end of the war.

Galant said Hamas would no longer control Gaza and Israel would retain operational freedom. He was quoted as saying:

“The residents of the Gaza Strip are Palestinians, so Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel,” quoted the minister as saying.

(via Guardian)

The Israeli military (IDF) searched the Nur-Samsz refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem and detained more than 120 people on suspicion of military activities.

According to the IDF, three houses were destroyed, including one belonging to a member of the Tulkarem Brigades. This armed group is a wing of the Palestinian Fatah.

“IDF forces, along with other Israeli security forces, continue their activities in a comprehensive counter-terrorism operation in the Nur al-Sams refugee camp in Menase,” reported, citing an army statement.

According to a report by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the spokesman of the Palestinian Authority president condemned Israel’s operation. According to the spokesman, the operations do not serve security and stability and make the situation uncontrollable.

She was first held in a family home in Gaza and then in a hospital with her daughters until she was released in November during a temporary ceasefire, a freed hostage told CNN.

The 34-year-old Asher talked about how they hid in a shelter in their kibbutz on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked them. His father then ran out in front of the shelter so that the armed men would think that he was the only one in the shelter and that the others would not be seen. The plan didn’t work, they were also discovered. When the gunmen opened fire, Asher was hit in the back and his 2-year-old daughter in the leg. Her 5-year-old daughter was not hit. His mother was shot dead. They were then taken to Gaza.

Fourteen people were killed Thursday morning in a strike on Al-Mawas, west of Han Yunis, off the coast of the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, nine children were among those killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PCRS), an aid group, said at least one person was killed and six were wounded in an Israeli strike that hit the fifth floor of their headquarters in Han Yunis. Two days ago, according to the PRCS, five people were killed in an attack on the same complex.

The IDF told CNN it was reviewing the details of the incident at the time.

(CNN)

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said four more of its members were killed in an airstrike in the village of Naqoura. According to Lebanese state media, there was an Israeli attack.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, Israeli planes bombed a three-story house in the village, which was completely destroyed. Nine civilians were also wounded in the attack.

Israel has not confirmed responsibility for the strike.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a firefight on Lebanon’s southern border for months. According to the Times of Israel, the number of Hezbollah members killed since the war began in October has risen to more than 150.

(BBC)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East on Thursday, including a stop in Israel, an unnamed senior US official told and AFP news agencies.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said U.S. diplomatic envoy Amos Hochstein is also traveling to Israel to try to defuse tensions between the country and Hezbollah. Blinken leaves on Thursday evening and will visit several capital cities as well as Israel. This will be the US Secretary of State’s fourth crisis management trip to the Middle East, the official said, but did not provide further details.

The trip comes after a suspected Israeli strike killed a Hamas leader on the outskirts of Beirut and fears it will further escalate the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. “It is in no one’s interest, no country in the region, no country in the world, to see this conflict escalate further than it is,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday.

The situation is made even more tense by the fact that on Wednesday there were two explosions at the Kerman tomb of the former Iranian general, Kászim Sülejmáni, who led the Revolutionary Guard. More than 90 people were killed in the blasts, described by Iranian officials as a terrorist attack. So far, no extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Tehran has blamed the United States and Israel for the attack, but Washington has dismissed speculation that the two countries were involved.

(Guardian)

A senior official of the US Department of Education resigned on Wednesday. In his resignation, Tariq Habash cited President Joe Biden’s position on the handling of the Gaza conflict, which he said was the latest sign of disagreements within the administration, reports .

“I cannot remain silent that this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, which leading human rights experts have called the Israeli government’s genocidal campaign,” he wrote in his resignation letter to the education minister.

Habash, a Palestinian-American, was appointed as special secretary of the Department of Education at the beginning of Biden’s presidency.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday that the United States has not observed acts in Gaza that amount to genocide.

Houthi rebels fired ballistic missiles again in the southern part of the Red Sea;

Americans say Israel carried out strike that killed senior Hamas leader in Lebanon’s capital Beirut;

The Lebanese government negotiated with Hezbollah to persuade them not to respond to Israel’s strike in Beirut;

The head of the organization, Hassan Nasrallah, said that Israel should pay a heavy price for a war against Lebanon;

Meanwhile, two explosions took place at the commemoration held in Kerman, Lebanon, on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the death of the legendary Iranian general Kassim Suleimani, in which 95 people were killed and 211 were injured;

The Times of Israel wrote that according to the Israeli government’s new idea, refugees from Gaza should be resettled in the Congo;

The IDF announced that an Israeli hostage was killed in a botched raid.

