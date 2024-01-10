After thirty-six years, the case of a mysterious double murder may be solved, but questions remain

#thirtysix #years #case #mysterious #double #murder #solved #questions #remain

David L. Knobling, 20, and Robin M. Edwards, 14, were last seen alive on September 19, 1987. Their bodies were found a few days later on a riverbank in the Ragged Island Marsh Nature Reserve in Virginia. They were shot in the back of the head, and the 14-year-old girl was sexually abused in front of her. In 1989, 29-year-old Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell was strangled by someone in Hampton.

Virginia State Police announced Monday that more than 36 years after the first case, the perpetrators of the three murders have been positively identified through DNA samples. As in several such cases in recent years, more and more advanced genetic tests have yielded results here as well. Genetic traces were found on the victims that matched the DNA of Alan Wade Wilmer Sr., a fisherman who died in his home in 2017 at the age of 63. If he hadn’t died, Wilmer would be charged now, reports NBC News.

At the press conference, police lieutenant colonel Tim Lyon thanked the victims’ family members for their patience and understanding. “Only one who has suffered the loss of a child in this way can understand their grief; and the frustration of not knowing who was responsible for killing their loved one in such a violent and cruel way,” said Lyon, who added that he hopes the information now revealed will bring closure and peace to the families.

A 2009 police-issued photo of Alan Wilmer – Source: Virginia State Police

Colonial Parkway Murders

Between 1986 and 1989, there were four double homicides in the Norfolk and Newport News area. These were called the Colonial Parkway murders, referring to the historic stretch of road that weaves through the area between Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown.

Many questions have been raised about the 1987 double murder. The two young victims met on the day of the murder, Knobling drove his brother, cousin and the girl around Newport News, and for some reason they went to the Ragged Island Nature Reserve. The county deputy sheriff found his Ford Ranger in a rather ominous situation in a nearby parking lot: the ignition key was in the ignition, the radio and windshield wipers were on, and the young man had left his wallet on the dashboard. Knobling lived in the town of Hampton (where the other murder now linked to Wilmer took place), according to the Virginian Pilot, a local newspaper.

Robin Edwards’ then 19-year-old sister, Janette Edwards Santiago, recalled to the local Smithfield Times that when her parents called her the day after the incident (she no longer lived at home) to ask if she had seen her sister, she answered in the negative. He said in an interview in 2022 that he didn’t even attach importance to this, because his brother “ran away a few months earlier and didn’t come back for two weeks.” They weren’t on very good terms at the time because of the incident.

The older Edwards girl learned from her mother that her sister arranged a date with Knobling’s cousin, Jason, on that tragic September 19. In the end, they would have gone to the cinema together, but the screening was sold out. They ganged up a little more, and then they took Robin Edwards home, who, after putting her little sister to bed, left home again and met Knobling. Why this happened and how they ended up on Ragged Island is unknown to the police.

Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell was last seen alive in the early hours of July 1, 1989, partying at the then-popular Zodiac Club in Hampton, which has since closed. That morning, construction workers found women’s clothing, and police soon found Howell’s body in a wooded area. The body was found to have been raped and strangled.

Meanwhile, Howell was reported missing on July 4, and the body was soon identified. It is known that she was in the process of divorcing her husband, with whom she previously had two children, the divorce became official ten days after her death. His killing was not previously linked to the series of double murders.

Technology clears the fog

According to police spokeswoman Corrine Geller, the authorities have reviewed decades of evidence and testimony, and several potential suspects have emerged over the past period. The Virginia coroner’s office found a DNA sample a few years ago that linked the two murders, but there was no match with the FBI’s database of convicted criminals. Wilmer had a clean record, so no DNA sample was ever taken from him.

Regardless, his name came up as a possible suspect in another investigation into the murders (police did not say where the tip came from), so when he was found dead, investigators obtained his DNA samples.

According to Geller, the match was made in June 2023 with the marks found on the victims. However, Charlie Phelps, who inherited the case as the new sheriff in 1988, previously stated that he suspected a completely different man, a certain Samuel Rieder, behind the murders, who he believed may have had something to do with the disappearance of a gun that was stolen from his friend’s mother.

Moreover, Rieder drove there out of curiosity on the day the bodies of the Knobling-Edwards double murder were found, and even saw Knobling’s car parked there days earlier. All he admitted was that he took money from Knobling’s wallet left on the dashboard. Rieder’s body was found hanged in his trailer in 1990.

Police released photo of Wilmer’s car – Source: Virginia State Police

The 165 cm tall, approx. Wilmer, 75 kilos, with blond hair, blue eyes, and round beard, was otherwise known as a quiet fisherman who sometimes ran out to the Atlantic Ocean on his boat called Denni Wade (in fact, sometimes he lived in it), or he just drove around in his 1966 Dodge Fargo pickup. At the time of the murders, he was engaged in shellfish farming and logging, as well as being a passionate hobby hunter and a member of a hunting club.

There are still unsolved cases

To make everything clearer, the Virginia police and federal investigators (FBI) are also waiting for information from the public, Wilmer’s fellow fishermen, those who hunted with him, and acquaintances. The question is whether the man had anything to do with other murders in the area (such as the murders of Cathleen Thomas and Rebecca Ann Dowski in 1986, the disappearance of Richard Keith Call and Cassandra Lee Hailey in 1988, and the murders of Annamaria Phelps and Daniel Lauer). There were also similarities in these cases, for example, the victims’ clothes were found before the bodies, or in one case, the lock key and a wallet were left in the car.

There are also brutal details in these cases, the perpetrator strangled Thomas and Dowski in such a way that he almost beheaded them.

Geller emphasized that the similarities to these murders are undeniable, but that there is currently no forensic or physical evidence linking the seemingly solved murders to the other double murders. Investigations are continuing in these.

The FBI confirmed this, with Agent Brian Dugan saying, “There are times when people who may have had knowledge of an incident have felt uncomfortable coming forward with past information, but we want them to know it’s not too late to come forward.”

Incidentally, in 2009, photos of the murders were published on the Internet. A former photographer of the FBI used these to teach his class, and the dozens of images may have been leaked from here, according to CBS News.

Families still grieving after decades

“For 36 years, our families lived in a vacuum of ignorance. We were afraid that the person capable of intentionally killing Robin and David could attack and kill other victims as well,” said the affected Knobling and Edwards families in a joint statement after the police report. They added that they were relieved to hear the news, although it was also described, there are still many unanswered questions.

Three of the victims, Robin M. Edwards, David L. Knobling and Teresa Lynn – Source: Virginia State Police

Howell’s family also issued a statement in which they thanked the investigators for their work and the expected closure of the case, bitterly adding that nothing will bring the 29-year-old woman back. “It is impossible to express the void that his absence has left over the years,” the family wrote, adding that they are now asking everyone to let them grieve and process the new information.

The family of the alleged perpetrator, Wilmer, wrote that the disclosure of the information forces them to face the fact that there was another side to the Wilmer they knew. They also wrote that they are cooperating with the authorities during the investigation and are sorry for what the victims and their families have gone through.