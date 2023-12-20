After threats and vandalism – VBL no longer transports away fans to the FCL stadium – News

#threats #vandalism #VBL #longer #transports #fans #FCL #stadium #News

The Lucerne transport company no longer wants to use extra buses for away fans. You have terminated an agreement with FC Luzern at the end of the season.

The Lucerne Transport Authority (VBL) has had enough. After various massive damage to property on VBL buses as well as verbal violence and threats from visiting fans towards VBL staff, the municipal transport company is drawing a temporary conclusion. It has decided to no longer transport away fans from the train station to the stadium on the Allmend and back again.

“We are observing an increase in violence, property damage, verbal violence and threats towards our employees. We can no longer guarantee the safety of our colleagues,” says Laurent Roux, CEO of the Lucerne Transport Authority.

Legend: Demolished bus after the Lucerne-Basel game in January 2022, caused by FC Basel fans. ZVG/VBL AG

Laurent Roux lists incidents: At the end of January 2022, FC Basel fans demolished four VBL buses. This resulted in property damage amounting to around 50,000 francs. During Servette’s guest appearance at the end of May 2023, a pyroflare was ignited in a VBL bus. In addition, a Geneva fan attempted to use massive force to break down the safety glass that protects the driving staff from the away fans.

The safety of the staff is the top priority, so there is no alternative to the decision. This marks the end of years of collaboration between the VBL and FC Luzern in this area.

FCL needs a new solution

This step is regretted at FC Luzern. Markus Krienbühl, FCL media spokesman, also says: “We understand the reasoning.” For the FCL this now means that it has to look for an alternative. “We want to continue to transport the majority of away fans from the train station to the stadium by bus.” It would be possible to work with another transport company.

But you still have six months until the termination comes into effect. Maybe a solution could then be found with the VBL. “If we can reduce the problem for the VBL and if the employees are better protected, it may also be possible for the VBL to carry out the order again,” says Markus Krienbühl.

The transport of home fans is not affected by the termination of the agreement. “We have no problems with the local fans,” emphasizes VBL boss Laurent Roux. These will continue to be transported with an increased number of buses.