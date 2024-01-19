After TN Prathapan and Suresh Gopi, campaigning for VS Sunil Kumar in Thrissur – TN Prathapan | Suresh Gopi VS Sunil Kumar | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Kerala News

Thrissur ∙ As the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, candidate selection discussions are active in Thrissur constituency. After Congress leader TN Prathapan MP and BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi, CPI leader VS Sunil Kumar also started campaigning in the constituency.

Campaigning started on social media seeking votes for Sunilkumar. The poster is circulating on social media with the text ‘Suniletan Oru Vot’. VS Sunil Kumar responded that the campaign is not being done with the knowledge of the party.

Graffiti reappeared in Thrissur in glory. A wall inscription with Pratap’s name was found in Chundal. Earlier, the graffiti appeared on the Chittatukara East Head and on the wall at Elavalli. The graffiti at Elavalli reads ‘Prathapan will continue with glory’ and ‘Victory to our Prathapan’. Prathapan said that the party workers may have written because of their enthusiasm.

Prathapan had earlier clarified that he does not agree with writing on the wall without announcing the candidate and will contest again if the party says so. Graffiti calling for the victory of TN Prathap also appeared at the Venkitang Centre. Pratapan had intervened and erased the graffiti before the announcement of the candidate. The constituency came into the limelight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thrissur.

