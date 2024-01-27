After two miscarriages: Jeremy Kyle became a father for the sixth time | Stars

#miscarriages #Jeremy #Kyle #father #sixth #time #Stars

Jeremy Kyle (58) and his wife Vicky Burton (40) have welcomed a daughter after two miscarriages. It is the second child of the ex-host of The Jeremy Kyle show with Burton. He also has four other children from previous marriages.

Kyle shared a photo of himself proudly holding the newborn on Instagram. “Finally she’s here… Iris Rose Victoria Kyle was born today at 12:31 pm weighing 3345 grams. Her mother did fantastic and we are blessed with our beautiful daughter.”

In 2019 it became clear that Burton had suffered a miscarriage. The couple described the period that followed as an ’emotional rollercoaster’. A year later, their first child together, son Olivier, was born. Last year they suffered another setback; Kyle’s partner had another miscarriage.

Kyle hosted The Jeremy Kyle show for fourteen years. In 2019, the plug was pulled on that British talk show due to the suicide of a 63-year-old participant at the time.

Do you need help? Please contact the help and prevention line ‘Suicide? Talk about it’. Telephone: 0900-0113 or www.113.nl

