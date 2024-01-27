After two miscarriages: Jeremy Kyle became a father for the sixth time | Stars

#miscarriages #Jeremy #Kyle #father #sixth #time #Stars

Jeremy Kyle (58) and his wife Vicky Burton (40) have welcomed a daughter after two miscarriages. It is the second child of the ex-host of The Jeremy Kyle show with Burton. He also has four other children from previous marriages.

Kyle shared a photo of himself proudly holding the newborn on Instagram. “Finally she’s here… Iris Rose Victoria Kyle was born today at 12:31 pm weighing 3345 grams. Her mother did fantastic and we are blessed with our beautiful daughter.”

Text continues below the Instagram post.

In 2019 it became clear that Burton had suffered a miscarriage. The couple described the period that followed as an ’emotional rollercoaster’. A year later, their first child together, son Olivier, was born. Last year they suffered another setback; Kyle’s partner had another miscarriage.

Kyle hosted The Jeremy Kyle show for fourteen years. In 2019, the plug was pulled on that British talk show due to the suicide of a 63-year-old participant at the time.

Do you need help? Please contact the help and prevention line ‘Suicide? Talk about it’. Telephone: 0900-0113 or www.113.nl

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  The sequel to 'Rebel Moon' is a "real war film"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dengue and malaria epidemics: protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night
Dengue and malaria epidemics: protect yourself from mosquitoes day and night
Posted on
Fausta Marija Leščiauskaitė. I’m not a feminist because my dress is sexy and I like to rattle pots
Fausta Marija Leščiauskaitė. I’m not a feminist because my dress is sexy and I like to rattle pots
Posted on
the cheapest mobile internet and fiber tariffs?
the cheapest mobile internet and fiber tariffs?
Posted on
Human Existence in Another Universe (As a Dialectical Hypothesis of Materialism)
Human Existence in Another Universe (As a Dialectical Hypothesis of Materialism)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News