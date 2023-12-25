After two weeks of silence, Kremlin opponent Navalny reappeared in prison

December 18 he again failed to appear at a video court hearing, his representatives said, fueling further fears about his fate.

The most outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin was not seen by his lawyers for almost two weeks before the scheduled hearing.

Russian authorities have refused to reveal his whereabouts or explain the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

At this point, it would appear that he was transferred from the IK-6 correctional colony east of Moscow to the Charpo colony in the far north of Russia, 2,000 kilometers from Moscow.

“He is fine,” A. Navalny’s representative wrote.

