After using a hair dryer, a tourist was fined IDR 21 million by the hotel

Perth –

A tourist has a tense staycation experience. He was using a hair dryer in his hotel room and was fined for it.

Reporting from New York Post on Sunday (17/12/2023), Kelly (pseudonym), the woman who used the hair dryer during the staycation, stayed at the Novotel Perth Langley in Perth, Australia. He stayed at a hotel to make it easier to attend a concert.

Before going to the hotel, Kelly showered and got ready in the room. He then used a hair dryer to dry his hair. Suddenly, the fire brigade opened the door to his room, even though he had not had time to get dressed.

The hotel representative said the hair dryer he was using triggered the fire alarm.

He denied the hotel representative’s allegations. He explained that the room was fine and emphasized that at that time he only used a hair dryer.

Three days later, Kelly returned home after paying the hotel fees. However, how surprised he was to see a withdrawal of USD 1,400 or around Rp. 21 million from his credit card. The toll was a fine charged by the hotel due to a fire alarm.

He then called the hotel representative. According to the hotel staff, the cost of calling the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), amounted to USD 1,337.

Kelly was furious, she felt the bill was unreasonable. He continued to urge the hotel to cancel the bill.

“Imagine, if you were eating a buffet at a hotel restaurant and the alarm went off, would the hotel charge you for burning your bread which triggered the fire alarm?” Kelly said annoyed.

Hotel representatives rejected Kelly’s reasons. Until Kelly finally won the accusation. The hotel manager admitted it was a mistake and canceled the bill.

