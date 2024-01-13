After warnings to “think about the situation”, accusations against senior defense officials in Sweden have poured in

#warnings #situation #accusations #senior #defense #officials #Sweden #poured

Warnings addressed to Sweden to prepare for war, issued by two senior defense officials, have caused a wave of anxiety and accusations of unnecessary panic-mongering, writes the BBC.

Sweden’s Civil Protection Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said at a defense conference that there could be a war in Sweden. The country’s military commander-in-chief, General Micael Byden, agreed: Swedes should brace themselves for that possibility, he said.

However, opposition politicians did not like the tone of these warnings.

As the former Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson said, although the security situation can be assessed as problematic, it is not possible to talk about the country being on the brink of war.

Bris, a children’s rights group, said the hotline does not normally receive calls about war threats, but in the past week it has received more calls than usual from young people concerned about relevant news reports or messages posted on TikTok.

“It was a well-planned move – not something rash,” Bris spokeswoman Maja Dahl told the BBC. “If you are thinking about conveying relevant information to an adult audience, there should have been information for children.”

Even if the tone is too harsh, the warnings of the Minister of Civil Protection and the Commander of the Military Forces should be considered as alarm signals.

After more than two centuries of peace, Sweden is just a few steps away from joining the NATO defense alliance: it just has to wait for the green light from the Turkish parliament and then Hungary.

The force commander indicated that his remarks were not meant to sound like news.

A month ago, he went to the front in eastern Ukraine. It should also be mentioned that Sweden is one of the countries where Ukrainian pilots practice. In addition, Stockholm is considering sending Gripen advanced fighter jets to Ukraine.

“My aim is not to cause alarm; my aim is to encourage people to think about the situation they find themselves in and about personal responsibility,” M. Byden told Aftonbladet newspaper.

Military exercises in Sweden

© AFP / Scanpix

Finland has already joined NATO and Russian officials have already hinted that it would be the first to suffer if tensions with NATO escalate.

According to the BBC, Sweden’s minister of civil protection said that his goal is not to disturb people’s peaceful sleep, but to warn them about what is happening. He expects an appropriate reaction from municipalities, emergency specialists and specific individuals.

“The only thing that keeps me up at night is the realization that things are moving too slowly,” CO Bohlin said at a public and defense conference on Sunday.

During the conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sweden to cooperate with his country and other countries in the field of arms production so that all of them could become stronger together.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson added that in 2024, Sweden plans to meet the NATO requirement of 2 percent. By allocating GDP to defense, i.e. to double the amount allocated to this area in 2020.

For defense specialist Oscar Jonsson, warnings from defense shuls are like a storm in a glass, but he believes that such statements are 90 percent true. fueled by the desperation of seeing how little is being done to strengthen civilian security and military capabilities.

“Time is limited and it was important to send warning signals to agencies, specific individuals and departments,” he told the BBC.

“The competence of the Swedish Armed Forces is simply incredible, but the size is far from adequate. The latest draft of the defense act states that we need to prepare 3.5 brigades, although Ukraine had 28 when the war started,” he explained.

Mr. Biden’s warning that it is necessary to psychologically prepare for war reminds us of the opinion expressed a month ago by the head of the Polish National Security Bureau (BBN), Jacek Siewiera, that “in order to avoid war with Russia, the countries of NATO’s eastern flank should prepare for a confrontation within three years.”

According to him, the report of the German Council on Foreign Relations, which predicts a six-year period during which German and NATO forces should prepare to repel a Russian attack, is too optimistic.

O. Jonsson, an expert from the Swedish Defense University, believes that war, although likely, could only happen if certain circumstances arise. Factors increasing the threat of war, according to him, are the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the time during which Russian forces would have time to rearm and strengthen, and the decision of the United States to stop providing military aid to Europe.

Unfortunately, all this could become a reality, the defense specialist added.